Public Safety

Man at West Virginia halfway house showed genitals to a 13-year-old: Report

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

A man living in a halfway house pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Robert Dale Eady, 55, was placed at the halfway house to finish a 15-year prison sentence for a 2009 conviction for the distribution of child pornography.

It’s reported that Eady who was living at the halfway house in St. Albans became friends with a 13-year-old male who lived nearby and began messaging and calling the boy.

According to the Department of Justice, Eady admitted that during a live video call on May 4, 2021, he enticed and persuaded the young boy to show his genitals, and Eady showed his genitals to the boy.

Eady is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2022, and faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

