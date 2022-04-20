ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Howell Day To Be Moved, Postponed

By Mark Bator
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbCAe_0fEo6SFJ00
Archived photo from 2019 Howell Day (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

HOWELL – The Town Council considered various proposals about this year’s Howell Day celebration during their April 5 meeting, including the possibility of canceling the event completely. Howell Day is the largest annual community event sponsored by the township for its residents.

Citing the timing of the proposed construction at Soldier Memorial Park, Township Manager Brian Geoghegan approached the Council regarding the possibility of canceling Howell Day. “I just want to get a sense from the Council what you thought about maybe in lieu of Howell Day, hosting a different event, possibly later in the year, or an alternate location.”

Several options were proposed, including moving Howell Day into autumn. “In consideration for the improvements being made at Soldier Memorial [Park], I personally would opt for Howell Day to go into the fall area and do a Fall Fest” said Councilwoman Evelyn O’Donnell. “I think it would give the residents an opportunity to enjoy the improved park more, and would also give us an opportunity to celebrate Fall. And perhaps we would have a greater response from the citizens.”

Soldier Memorial Park will be upgraded with a restroom building and lighting for night events.

The idea of completely scratching Howell Day was quickly opposed by Councilman John Bonevich. “We can’t cancel it,” he said. “We don’t have enough events in town. The community really needs it. I would second maybe postponing it, but we don’t even have the [construction] plans yet.”

Even with cutting staff and shortening the celebration to save on labor expenditures, the township incurs costs of about $50,000 to bring Howell Day to the community. The possibility of pushing the date back will likely incur more costs, as the township needs to make consideration for items like entertainment and concessions.

“We’re already behind the eight ball with securing vendors and different performers, [and] things like that,” Geoghegan informed the Council, voicing his concern over moving the proposed date or changing venues. “We’ll be invariably competing with other events.”

Still another proposal was voiced by Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond, who attempted to tie-in the projected Soldier Memorial Park improvements with a combined Howell Day “Winter Fest” event.

However, tying Howell Day in with a seasonal tree and menorah lighting drew quick opposition from both Bonevich and Mayor Theresa Berger.

Moving the event to other venues such as Echo Lake or Oak Glen Park was also discussed, given that Oak Glen Park was the former home to the Howell Day festivities before transferring them to Soldier Memorial.

“I think it’s important to have a community event, but I think that the concept of having something closer towards the winter holidays is novel,” remarked Councilwoman Suzanne Brennan. “I think it’s something that might bring more people out because it’s a different thing that different members of our community might have an interest in.”

“We have to have Howell Day,” said Bonevich, expressing surprise that there was even discussion to the contrary. “I think the community needs more, not less, events.”

The Council concluded the discussion with the consensus that Howell Day would go forward on Sept. 24, but will, barring any conflicts, likely be held at Oak Glen Park this year. With construction projected to be finished in the fall of 2022, the event would move back to Soldier Memorial Park in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Announces Seedling Giveaway to Residents

HOWELL – Public officials announced details for their upcoming Seedling Giveaway event on the fourth Saturday in April, as part of the township’s Tree Recovery Campaign for 2022. Township residents will be able to obtain tree seedlings free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis, along with instructions...
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Resident Honored For Fundraising Efforts

HOWELL – In a brief ceremony at the start of a recent Township Council meeting, local businessman Jeff Bassett was honored for his outstanding accomplishments and dedicated service to the community. Bassett, the owner of a local Chick-Fil-A, was presented with a business Community Service Award for his many...
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Council Settles Lawsuit Over Fountains Development

HOWELL – After months of disagreement and fighting with developers, the members of the Howell Township council have voted to settle litigation and approve a developer’s agreement of the residential development “The Fountains.”. At the March 1 township meeting, Mayor Theresa Berger, Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond, Councilman...
HOWELL, NJ
Star News Group

Eastport Development Plan goes forward in Belmar

CORRECTION: In the print edition of this article, The Coast Star incorrectly stated that The Acropolis Diner had closed. The Acropolis Diner is still open, and will be until later this year.  BELMAR — A proposal for a retail and condominium complex to replace the Acropolis Diner on Main Street has drawn favorable comments from borough officials, who recently designated Eastport of Belmar LLC as the redeveloper of lots 9, 10, 12 and 13.02.
BELMAR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, NJ
Government
City
Howell, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Honors Libraries, Discusses Budget

LAKEHURST – Borough Council President Steven Oglesby presented Ocean County Librarian Erin DeLucia a proclamation for National Library Week. DeLucia serves as branch manager of the Manchester Library and also oversees the Whiting Reading room location of the Ocean County Library. She recently received a similar proclamation from Manchester Mayor Robert Hudak.
LAKEHURST, NJ
94.3 The Point

Parkway ramps heading to NJ shore to close for 9 months

Two ramps at Garden State Parkway Exit 105 for Route 36 will really close Tuesday night for a nine-month road project. The work was scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed at the last minute until Tuesday. The Turnpike Authority on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for a reason.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council
Herald Community Newspapers

Residents say new apartment projects will ruin their suburbs

It’ll be too much: too much traffic, too crowded, and my daughter plays around here. I like living around houses. I don’t want to live around apartments.”. For years, whenever she looked across the street from her home at 54 W. Jamaica Ave., Natalie Ormeno had a clear view of the Moore Funeral Home. The building was a fixture of her childhood, and the place where her mother worked for 40 years before it closed earlier this year.
GARDEN CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Student Wins County Caring Award

HOWELL – Jonna Crocker, a senior at Howell High School, one was one of six recipients of the 2022 Monmouth County Guidance Director Association’s Caring Award. Every year, Monmouth County selects one student from each of the High Schools to receive this award. The award is voted on by the high school’s guidance department for a student who has volunteered their time, effort, dedication and has made a difference in their community.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Township Won’t Move Forward On Bussing Issue

JACKSON – Even though the municipal government doesn’t handle school issues, bussing again became an issue at the latest Township Council meeting. State law dictates that districts must either provide transportation to kids living in town to private schools, or pay the household $1,000 aid in lieu of providing transportation.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Traffic Plans Heard For 59-Home Development

BRICK – Testimony continued during a second meeting before the Planning Board for an application to build 59 homes on some 30 acres of wooded property owned by Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the diocese of Trenton. Planning Board hearings are typically held at town hall, but due to...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy