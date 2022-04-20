Howell Day To Be Moved, Postponed

Archived photo from 2019 Howell Day (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

HOWELL – The Town Council considered various proposals about this year’s Howell Day celebration during their April 5 meeting, including the possibility of canceling the event completely. Howell Day is the largest annual community event sponsored by the township for its residents.

Citing the timing of the proposed construction at Soldier Memorial Park, Township Manager Brian Geoghegan approached the Council regarding the possibility of canceling Howell Day. “I just want to get a sense from the Council what you thought about maybe in lieu of Howell Day, hosting a different event, possibly later in the year, or an alternate location.”

Several options were proposed, including moving Howell Day into autumn. “In consideration for the improvements being made at Soldier Memorial [Park], I personally would opt for Howell Day to go into the fall area and do a Fall Fest” said Councilwoman Evelyn O’Donnell. “I think it would give the residents an opportunity to enjoy the improved park more, and would also give us an opportunity to celebrate Fall. And perhaps we would have a greater response from the citizens.”

Soldier Memorial Park will be upgraded with a restroom building and lighting for night events.

The idea of completely scratching Howell Day was quickly opposed by Councilman John Bonevich. “We can’t cancel it,” he said. “We don’t have enough events in town. The community really needs it. I would second maybe postponing it, but we don’t even have the [construction] plans yet.”

Even with cutting staff and shortening the celebration to save on labor expenditures, the township incurs costs of about $50,000 to bring Howell Day to the community. The possibility of pushing the date back will likely incur more costs, as the township needs to make consideration for items like entertainment and concessions.

“We’re already behind the eight ball with securing vendors and different performers, [and] things like that,” Geoghegan informed the Council, voicing his concern over moving the proposed date or changing venues. “We’ll be invariably competing with other events.”

Still another proposal was voiced by Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond, who attempted to tie-in the projected Soldier Memorial Park improvements with a combined Howell Day “Winter Fest” event.

However, tying Howell Day in with a seasonal tree and menorah lighting drew quick opposition from both Bonevich and Mayor Theresa Berger.

Moving the event to other venues such as Echo Lake or Oak Glen Park was also discussed, given that Oak Glen Park was the former home to the Howell Day festivities before transferring them to Soldier Memorial.

“I think it’s important to have a community event, but I think that the concept of having something closer towards the winter holidays is novel,” remarked Councilwoman Suzanne Brennan. “I think it’s something that might bring more people out because it’s a different thing that different members of our community might have an interest in.”

“We have to have Howell Day,” said Bonevich, expressing surprise that there was even discussion to the contrary. “I think the community needs more, not less, events.”

The Council concluded the discussion with the consensus that Howell Day would go forward on Sept. 24, but will, barring any conflicts, likely be held at Oak Glen Park this year. With construction projected to be finished in the fall of 2022, the event would move back to Soldier Memorial Park in 2023.