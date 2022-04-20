ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

This Is the Well-Kept Secret to Writing Compelling Original Content

By R. Paulo Delgado
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zkAX_0fEo6Pb800

How important did your business seem after you heard about the war in Ukraine? For me, reading about it felt like reading about Covid-19 in March of 2020 all over again: I was filled with that sense of dizzying helplessness, of immense and hopeless sorrow, and a feeling that my mortal existence had no meaning in the greater macrocosm of the universe.

The same feeling played out in May of that year when Minneapolis went up in flames. And somewhere during that time, we also had the Australian bushfires — were witness to horrendous images of a living hell on earth, a mother holding her baby in her arms backdropped by a wall of orange-red.

Personally, that time was also marked by my marriage — and to a large degree, my life — falling apart, some of the details of which I shared in another Entrepreneur article . I didn’t see my kids for a few months. Things got ugly for a while and I felt, finally, like a man crushed by the cosmic forces of the universe — the ultimate tragedy plot .

And now there’s Ukraine, and a mass entertainment media that seems determined to drive home to us that this is “exactly like the months before World War II!” (it isn’t) and that “we now have nuclear weapons!” (We also have the modern miracle of social media .)

It can make a person feel pretty helpless, can’t it?

Related: When Does the Cost of Success Become Too High?

The power of self-reflection

I wondered to myself what I should write for Entrepreneur in the middle of so much misery. I’d signed up for the Entrepreneur Leadership Network last year to write about writing , to give people tips about how to promote their businesses through the written word as well as how to write a book .

But, the world? To write an article on “How to write a better book” in the face of the state of global affairs, and my own inner state, just felt wrong. If there’s one thing the last three years (and especially this last year) did for me, it was to put me into a state of deep self-reflection regarding my role in the world and what my brief time here will mean.

I’m not alone in entering that meditative state. The Great Resignation has been driven, in part, by people asking themselves these same existential questions. Family, friends and a better quality of life rose higher on many people’s bucket lists than “my job.”

In 2020, I wrote an article for One Table, One World about my cousin who was like a brother to me, and who died too young. I wept while I wrote it. Others who read it also wept. I still struggle to read it, but am proud of the work because it means something. I want to write pieces like that every day.

But these days, I have so much work as a freelance writer that I spend my days typing about cryptocurrency, options strategies, digital marketing, SEO, Android, Python and the plethora of additional topics that businesses come to me with.

Related: Start a Freelance Writing Side Hustle or Business Today

I am grateful for the work and do it with pride, but it is soul-sucking when carried on too long. Life must have balance ; the only time my mood sinks about writing is when I do it too often for money and not enough for love.

If I was still 20 and brimming with hope, if my 14-year relationship and eight-year marriage was still together, if the pandemic hadn’t come about and obliterated what I dreamed of as the future happy world my children would grow up in and if Russia hadn’t invaded Ukraine, perhaps I wouldn’t care as much about adding meaning to what I write each day. But I have become an immensely self-reflective soul who understands now that some bruises will never heal and that part of growing “wise” is to press on those bruises occasionally to remind myself that anything can be lost in a blink, and so we must make every moment count and every article count.

Related: After 17 Years, I Quit My Job as a Computer Programmer to Follow My Passion. It Paid Off.

Your secret weapon for creating original content

There are only so many articles the internet can take on how to improve your social media presence, how to spruce up your LinkedIn profile or how to write a better business plan. They have already been written. Google has indexed them, and your article is unlikely to compete. But there is one thing you can write about that can never be copied — a topic related to your business that’s unique, meaningful, useful and stands a chance of competing with the rash of similar stories out there. That topic is you : Your thoughts, reflections and ideas. If you’re sincere in your writing, a message will come across and people will feel moved by what you’ve written.

An article written from the heart simply has a better chance of resonating with readers. If you can then angle it to a service you offer, you’ve solved your business’s content creation problems for good, and will have done something meaningful for the world, not to mention for yourself.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Weapon#Australian
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
Austin Chronicle

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

WWMD. What would Mickey do? In Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, it seems he would do what we all would do. In Jeff Malmberg's fascinating and touching new documentary, which debuted at South by Southwest 2022 ahead of its debut on Disney+, the iconic symbol of the Walt Disney company is taken back to the beginning, as Walt Disney's last desperate attempt to save his career in the fledgling animation industry. In a very different world, Walt wouldn't have signed the contract that gave the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to Universal, and he wouldn't have come up with the idea of Mickey on a train ride from New York to Los Angeles. At least, that the story that Walt would tell. As Malmberg explains, there's such a blurring between the man and the mouse that the little fictions are an inherent part of the history.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Distancing Removed from Character Dining at Walt Disney World — Autographs, Hugs, and More Return

Physical distancing has been lifted from character meet-and-greets throughout Walt Disney World, and we now know this includes during character meals at restaurants. Instagram user rachelgoestodisney shared photos from her character breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace at Disney’s Riviera Resort, where she got to hug and take photos with Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and Donald.
LIFESTYLE
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Disney Brings Back a Much-Loved Special Event

As if we weren't sad enough during 2020, we also had to endure the unfortunate truth that one of America's favorite places to go and toss your cares to the four winds wasn't even open. We mean Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, of course, and while the...
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy