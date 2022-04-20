Tribune Player Q and A: Grant Smaglinski

Harbor Beach's Grant Smaglinski. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Grant Smaglinski.

Grant Smaglinski

Grade: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Favorite Food: Pancakes

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Captain America. He's got a cool shield.

What do you want to be when you grow up: A tank operator.

Favorite Sports Quote: "I've never lost a game. I just ran out of time," - Michael Jordan.

College Plans: To go into the workforce.

Person who inspires you the most: My father, Tom Smaglinski.

Best part about competing: Winning.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Yes-Sir by Chief Keef

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Just do it.