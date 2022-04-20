ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Beach, MI

Tribune Player Q and A: Grant Smaglinski

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wvdmp_0fEo5xWL00
Harbor Beach's Grant Smaglinski. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Grant Smaglinski.

Grant Smaglinski

Grade: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Favorite Food: Pancakes

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why: Captain America. He's got a cool shield.

What do you want to be when you grow up: A tank operator.

Favorite Sports Quote: "I've never lost a game. I just ran out of time," - Michael Jordan.

College Plans: To go into the workforce.

Person who inspires you the most: My father, Tom Smaglinski.

Best part about competing: Winning.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Yes-Sir by Chief Keef

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Just do it.

If your area team has a player you want profiled, please send an inquiry for a Q and A to tom.greene@hearstnp.com . Must be from a Tribune-covered school.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

It’s Prospect Weekend for the Indianapolis Indians!

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, celebrate the 17th consecutive season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates with Prospects Nights! Tonight also marks the return of “Friday night Fireworks” with FOX59! The Indians face the Columbus Clippers for three nights in a row! For details on this weekends games and events, visit the Indians’ website.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Huron Daily Tribune

Column: Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports

ATLANTA (AP) — When one looks at the ugly bruise encircling Kristi Moore's left eye, it's not surprising so many refs and umps are hanging up their stripes. Why put up with incessant taunts and threats from out-of-control parents?. Why fret over potential violence — even the chance of...
ATLANTA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Beach, MI
Harbor Beach, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Pacers Assistant Coach Ronald Nored Attends Ball State Basketball Practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers assistant coach Ronald Nored visited a friend and one of his former college coaches on Wednesday. He went up to Muncie, Ind. to watch the Ball State University men's basketball team work out. The Cardinals are coached by Michael Lewis, who was hired less than a month ago (on March 25).
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
WGNtv.com

Update: Chicago cheer team advances in world competition

CHICAGO — This team has spirit! Yes, they do! This team has spirit, and it’s all thanks to you!. The Chi-Town Wildcats Cheerleaders departed for the Allstar World Championship in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. This is their first world championship and initially, the team feared they were going to have to leave behind a few members because they didn’t have enough funds for airfare and hotel for everyone on their youngest team, the Kitty Cats, whose members range from four to eight years old.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife: Fans React

Over the weekend, Jordan Spieth got back into the winner’s circle by taking down Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritgae. Not long after the victory, Spieth received a message from one of the game’s best. Jack Nicklaus took some time earlier this week to congratulate Jordan on his win and becoming a father.
GOLF
WANE 15

Blackhawk’s Leininger, Pickett sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of baseball standouts at Blackhawk Christian High School made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon as seniors Seth Leininger (Indiana Tech) and Clay Pickett (Manchester University) signed their letter of intent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Huron Daily Tribune

Photos: Bear Lake robotics competes at state level for first time

UNIVERSITY CENTER — Bear Lake robotics wrapped its season by competing in the state championship for the first time in the young program's history. When the dust settled at the Saginaw Valley State University Ryder Center, one thing was certain. Bear Lake went 4-6-2 in qualifying play, and though...
BEAR LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson comments on Indiana signing 5-star PF Malik Reneau

On Monday, Indiana landed a big commitment from Malik Reneau. The 5-star power forward has now officially signed with the Hoosiers, Mike Woodson announced Thursday. “Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program,” Woodson via the team website. “He’s an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis.
INDIANA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
612
Followers
427
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy