State targets treatment for trans youths

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Health on Wednesday released guidance that said treatment such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy should not be used for transgender youths, clashing with federal officials over the issue. The guidance came amid debates in other states about such treatment and is the latest move...

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
Biden's planned 'gender identity' rule has grave consequences for religious liberty and medical ethics

The Biden administration is expected to release a new rule this month that would solidify its embrace of radical gender ideology and force everyone else to do the same. The rule would fall under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits sex discrimination in health programs and activities funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. It would likely prohibit healthcare centers that accept federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from engaging in “gender identity discrimination.” In other words, the rule would require doctors and other medical professionals to perform irreversible gender transition surgeries, provide chemically-altering hormone treatment, force insurance plans to cover such interventions, and be liable to allegations of discrimination.
The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
Biden speaks about Transgender Day of Visibility

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration is “standing up” for transgender Americans against “hateful bills” being passed at the state level and that he is committed to advancing equality across society. Biden commented in a brief video message commemorating Transgender Day...
