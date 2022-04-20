State targets treatment for trans youths

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO