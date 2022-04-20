ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grace Tame hits out at Scott Morrison for his 'unbelievable' comment during the first leaders' debate

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Grace Tame has taken a swipe at Scott Morrison after the Prime Minister said he and wife Jenny were 'blessed' their children were born without disabilities.

Mr Morrison made the comments - which have since been heavily criticised by Labor MPs and left wingers on Twitter - during the first election debate on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister was asked about removing funding for the National Disability Insurance Scheme by Katherine, a mother of autistic four-year-old boy Ethan, who said she'd heard stories about families losing funding under the scheme.

'I have a four-year-old autistic son, we are grateful to receive funding under the NDIS. I have heard many stories from people having their funding cut under the current government, including my own,' Katherine said during the debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32b0Fz_0fEo5ZX100
Grace Tame has taken another swipe at Scott Morrison after the Prime Minister said he and wife Jenny are 'blessed' their children were born without disabilities in response to a question about NDIS funding at Wednesday night's election debate
Ms Tame, who has high functioning autism, shared a tweet following the debate with a not so subtle dig at the PM

'I've been told that to give my son the best future, I should vote Labor. Can you tell me what the future of the NDIS looks like under your government?'

Mr Morrison replied: 'Jenny and I have been blessed. We've got two children who haven't had to go through that.

'So parents of children who were disabled - I can only try and understand your aspirations for those children. And then I think that is the beauty of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.'

Following the debate, Ms Tame, who has high-functioning autism, shared a photo of her and Mr Morrison from their frosty encounter at this year's Australian of the Year morning tea at The Lodge and didn't hold back in her caption.

'Autism blesses those of us who have it with the ability to spot fakes from a mile off,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeEZ0_0fEo5ZX100
Mr Morrison made the comments when asked about funding for the NDIS

The advocate for sexual abuse survivors refused to smile for photos with Mr Morrison and his wife at the event in January, and instead shot a cold sidewards glance towards the PM.

The 27-year-old has been vocal in her criticism of Mr Morrison and his response to women's safety issues.

She wasn't the only one unhappy with his comments about children with autism on Wednesday night.

Labor frontbenchers Senators Kristina Keneally and Katy Gallagher led the criticism, with Ms Gallagher pointing to the example of her own autistic child.

'I am 'blessed' to have a child with autism. She teaches me things every day. Our lives are enriched by her,' she wrote.

Ms Keneally retweeted her post, sharing her apparent outrage at Mr Morrison's choice of words.

'Unbelievably, Scott Morrison just said he was 'blessed' not to have a child with a disability. Parents of children with a disability are blessed too,' she wrote.

Bill Shorten, Labor's NDIS spokesman also weighed in, saying: 'ScoMo says he is 'blessed' to have two non disabled children. Every child is a blessing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmxGp_0fEo5ZX100
The 27-year-old has been vocal in her criticism of Mr Morrison and his response to women's safety issues

'The NDIS is there to help people with disability live their lives to the fullest. The Morrison Gov has slashed NDIS plans for 1000s of children around Australia. Labor will fix the NDIS.'

His comments also sparked uproar from some Twitter users who dubbed him 'clueless'.

Mr Morrison said the NDIS helped people with disabilities live their best life, including his brother-in-law, who has multiple sclerosis.

'He gets support through the NDIS to ensure that he has the wheelchair he needs and the aids he needs at home to work as a call centre operator and do things like that,' the prime minister said.

He credited former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard for shepherding the scheme through Parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6vNr_0fEo5ZX100
Labor MPs Kristina Keneally and Katy Gallagher were quick to pile on the PM after the comments

