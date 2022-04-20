A$AP Rocky ARRESTED at LA airport for connection to 2021 shooting after Barbados getaway with pregnant Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has been arrested after landing in Los Angeles following a trip to Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

The rapper was handcuffed upon stepping off his private plane on Wednesday, in connection to a November 2021 shooting, reports NBC News.

A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday in Los Angeles Credit: BackGrid

Rihanna's boyfriend was taken into custody in connection to a November 2021 shooting Credit: The Mega Agency

According to the outlet, the LAPD had been investigating the rapper for a shooting that occurred on November 6.

After surviving the incident, the victim reportedly claimed to police that A$AP Rocky and two other people came up to him with a handgun.

The victim also alleged that Rihanna’s boyfriend shot at him multiple times, with one bullet possibly grazing his left hand.

The LAPD later confirmed on social media on Wednesday that Rakim Mayers, aka ASAP Rocky, was arrested in connection to the November shooting that took place in the Hollywood area.

In a statement about the incident, they wrote: “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred.

“…The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.

“The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.

“Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

An investigation led to A$AP getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at Los Angeles Airport on Wednesday.

Prior to landing in LA, A$AP Rocky had been with Rihanna in Barbados, spending time with her friends and family ahead of the birth of their first child together.

Right before the couple jet-setted off to vacation, rumors of them breaking up were all over the internet.

The rumors claimed A$AP had cheated on the 34-year-old with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi.

Amina spoke about the rumors of A$AP being unfaithful.

On her Instagram stories, she called the infidelity claim "fake gossip."

She explained how she didn't think the "fake gossip" would be taken so seriously, but after a media frenzy happened, she felt like she needed to address the allegations.

TMZ also quoted a source as saying that the rumors were not true.

Days after the cheating allegations swirled earlier this month, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted at a Caribbean Island airport, before flying out to Barbados.

They were seen walking out together, surrounded by their entourage as A$AP carried luggage.

Shortly before Rihanna's boyfriend returned to Los Angeles, he was spotted out on a dinner date with the singer.

She stepped out without underwear in a barely-there black dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

Much of the top was merely a bra, while a huge section of the bottom featured only a crisscrossed string.

The dress came above her thighs and tied at the bottom.

Rihanna's hand covered the top part of her leg, but it appeared she wasn't wearing any underwear beneath the mini dress.

Her chest tattoo was peeking out of her dress while her nails were painted red with white dots.

Meanwhile, A$AP stepped out in a white, graphic T-shirt, jeans, and a green and white trucker hat.

Rihanna and A$AP first met back in 2013 and started dating around 2020.

The pair announced in January that they're expecting their first baby together.

The rapper and the singer are currently expecting their first child together Credit: Getty - Contributor

They announced the baby news in January Credit: Getty

