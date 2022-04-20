Grants Awarded for Cayuga County Water Projects

The town of Geneva has once again requested a speed limit decrease on one of the roads in town, and the state has once again said no. The town asked the Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on Route 14 from Turk Road to the city-town line, due to increasing development and pedestrian traffic in the area. Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says the town has made numerous such requests during his tenure, with the same result every time.

