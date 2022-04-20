ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Grants Awarded for Cayuga County Water Projects

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Almost 14-MILLION dollars in state grants are headed to four different municipalities in Cayuga County to help with water improvement...

