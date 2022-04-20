Chelsea takeover quickens up as three bidding consortiums asked for further details on how they will bankroll club

THE three consortiums bidding to buy Chelsea have reportedly been asked to submit further details about their business plan and how they intend to fund the club.

Raine, the American bank overseeing the sale, are seeking greater detail from the bids fronted by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

The trio submitted their binding improved offers last week but have now been asked to provide forecasts and answer questions put to them by Raine, report The Telegraph.

It is not clear whether this step to intake further information will delay the bidding process - deadlines have been flexible and occasionally put back to accommodate the interested parties.

It is believed a decision on the preferred buyer could still be made this week but Chelsea are keen to complete due diligence on the three consortiums.

Blues chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia are part of the group deciding who gets to buy the club, and will be keen to safeguard both the club's future and Roman Abramovich's legacy.

That means they will likely take their time over a decision and take on as much information as possible before picking the winning bidder.

It appears a takeover is unlikely to be completed before the end of next month - when Chelsea's operating license expires - despite early aims for the process to be concluded by the end of April.

The sale of Chelsea is proceeding quicker than expected however, with Raine and the club attempting to complete a lengthy process in just three months.

Fans are eager for the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible given the key players out of contract in the summer like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

There is also the summer transfer window to consider and who will oversee transfer matters - a role which usually falls under Granovskaia's responsibilities.

Leading agents are reportedly anticipating the Russian to stay until at least the transfer window is complete.

Reports also suggest the three bidders would like to keep Granovskaia, who has been at the club since 2010.

But her future, and that of Buck, remain up in the air currently.