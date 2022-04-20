ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea takeover quickens up as three bidding consortiums asked for further details on how they will bankroll club

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwZKT_0fEo51qo00

THE three consortiums bidding to buy Chelsea have reportedly been asked to submit further details about their business plan and how they intend to fund the club.

Raine, the American bank overseeing the sale, are seeking greater detail from the bids fronted by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4VU5_0fEo51qo00
Todd Boehly's consortium is one of the three bidders trying to buy Chelsea Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMFyS_0fEo51qo00
Sir Martin Broughton also submitted his binding offer last Thursday Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLxm1_0fEo51qo00
Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagliuca (right) also remains interested in buying the Blues Credit: Getty

The trio submitted their binding improved offers last week but have now been asked to provide forecasts and answer questions put to them by Raine, report The Telegraph.

It is not clear whether this step to intake further information will delay the bidding process - deadlines have been flexible and occasionally put back to accommodate the interested parties.

It is believed a decision on the preferred buyer could still be made this week but Chelsea are keen to complete due diligence on the three consortiums.

Blues chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia are part of the group deciding who gets to buy the club, and will be keen to safeguard both the club's future and Roman Abramovich's legacy.

That means they will likely take their time over a decision and take on as much information as possible before picking the winning bidder.

It appears a takeover is unlikely to be completed before the end of next month - when Chelsea's operating license expires - despite early aims for the process to be concluded by the end of April.

The sale of Chelsea is proceeding quicker than expected however, with Raine and the club attempting to complete a lengthy process in just three months.

Fans are eager for the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible given the key players out of contract in the summer like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

There is also the summer transfer window to consider and who will oversee transfer matters - a role which usually falls under Granovskaia's responsibilities.

Leading agents are reportedly anticipating the Russian to stay until at least the transfer window is complete.

Reports also suggest the three bidders would like to keep Granovskaia, who has been at the club since 2010.

But her future, and that of Buck, remain up in the air currently.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Stephen Pagliuca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Yardbarker

Club ‘could offer’ Chelsea striker route out of nightmare this summer

There are a few potential situations brewing up this summer at Chelsea, with seemingly some big decisions to make for the new owners right away. Some players will be looking to move away from the club after a season with either not getting enough game time, or it just being a total disaster, a nightmare in fact.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea were the architects of their own downfall in a 2-4 loss against arch-rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday evening. It was an inexplicably bizarre end to end affair, with both sides conspiring to defend like kids in a playground in interchangeable intervals - perhaps to little surprise, given the personnel involved from the off. But as so often in this fixture, the World Champions delivered the fatal shot to their own foot with an unforgivably complacent and frankly disgraceful showing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Mikel Arteta trusted his young English core of Saka, Smith Rowe and Nketiah against Chelsea and Arsenal reaped the rewards - the win was a ringing endorsement of all their hard work

That 4-2 win over Chelsea was a match that Arsenal's academy might want to keep on tape and show to their age-group squads. It's a great lesson — just look at what you can achieve at this club. I was at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night and told manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City back on top as Arsenal rekindle Champions League dreams

Manchester City regained top spot in the Premier League from Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, while Arsenal revived their push for the top four by beating Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool stormed to the top of the table by tearing Manchester United to shreds in a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
399K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy