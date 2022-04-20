ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal boost as Thomas Partey steps up return from injury after getting back into gym ahead of crunch Chelsea clash

By Kostas Lianos
 2 days ago

ARSENAL ace Thomas Partey is working hard at the gymas he steps up his recovery from injury.

Partey's injury hell continued as he was forced off the field with 16 minutes left to play against Crystal Palace two weeks ago at Selhurst Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QETup_0fEo4hbk00
Arsenal ace Thomas Partey sustained an apparent thigh injury two weeks ago Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BRVi_0fEo4hbk00
Arsenal received a boost as Thomas Partey stepped up his recovery in the gym Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Mikel Arteta claimed the midfielder picked up a "significant injury", which is understood to affect his thigh and could keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

However, the Ghana international is determined to return to action as soon as possible and has hit the gym to step up his rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old shared a video on his personal Instagram account showing him breaking a sweat on the spin bike.

He will miss tonight's crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Partey joins Kieran Tierney on the sidelines,with the Scotland international undergoing surgery on his knee.

It is a major blow to Arteta's already wafer-thin Arsenal squad, whose top-four bid is in grave peril.

The North Londoners appeared as the likeliest candidates to book fourth place but dropped to fifth after losing four of their last five league matches.

Arteta remained coy on Partey's injury when quizzed by reporters for details but confirmed he will be out for "some weeks".

He said: "It is a little bit ambiguous but he has a significant injury.

"We have to keep assessing him but he’ll be out for some weeks."

