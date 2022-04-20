ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

City of Weed to celebrate 4/20 on Main Street

By Blake Mayfield
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEED, Calif. — The City of Weed is living up to its name Wednesday, as it hosts its 4th annual 4/20 celebration downtown...

krcrtv.com

