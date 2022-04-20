ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” Re-Releases On April 22nd

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe being formerly known as “Kanye West” canceled his appearance at Coachella 2022, but he’s keeping fans excited with his adidas Yeezy imprint. Recently, the Three Stripes-backed brand confirmed the re-release of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage.”. First released on March 11th, the streak-laden...

sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Expected To Release In November

Red tones seem to work especially well on the Air Jordan 9. Ironically, the IX is the only Air Jordan from the Tinker Hatfield era (with the exception of the Air Jordan 15) that Jordan never wore in a game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Maybe that missing connection is what makes any red-dominant Air Jordan 9 that much more special, because this upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is among the more anticipated drops of the Holiday season.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 5 ‘Moonlight’ Is Close to Retail Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand restocked the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” yesterday, and as expected, sizes for the shoe sold out instantly. For sneaker fans who are still searching for the shoe, they can still buy a pair now in the secondary market. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 5 “Moonlight” at the time of publication is $222 for a men’s size 8 and prices for the shoe go as...
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Shines Onto The Air Max 90

The “Nike Sun Club” collection has been teased well ahead of summer. And while no launch date is in sight, the lineup continues to promise more warm weather-inspired styles. The latest?: Another Nike Air Max 90. Akin to accompanying Air Force 1 pairs, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in...
hypebeast.com

Eminem’s Shady Records Nike Air Max 97s Are on Sale for $50,000 USD

A limited-edition pair of Eminem Shady Records x Air Max 97 have been put up for sale at The RealReal ahead of Air Max Day 2022. The rare sneakers — which were first released as a part of a charity collaboration back in 2006 — are one of only eight pairs created, and have surfaced on the luxury marketplace for $50,000 USD.
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
