Camden, NY

Robert H. Metott

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert H. Metott, 72, of Camden, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rome on July 12, 1949, a son of the late Harold and Betty (Shea) Metott. He was a graduate of Camden High...

Edward H. Hodierne

Edward H. Hodierne, 85, of Taberg, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rome Health after a long illness. He was born in Rome on October 28, 1936, a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Shannon) Hodierne. On February 28, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Brown, a blessed union of 63 years.
ROME, NY
Katharine ‘Katy’ Jones

Katharine “Katy” Jones, 74, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022, at Rome Health, following a brief illness. She was born on July 10, 1947, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Blanchard Mikitin. Katy was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1965. She continued her education at the Utica School of Commerce, earning an Accounting Degree. She was employed by DFAS at the Griffiss Business Park as an Accounting Technician, prior to her retirement. Katy was also formerly employed by the Rome School District, K-Mart of Rome and was a Licensed Hairdresser. She was a community volunteer, always willing to donate her time to assist others. Katy was a Pop Warner Football volunteer, the team referred to her as their Team Nonnie. She was an active participant in the Adopt a Soldier Program which was hosted by her coworkers at DFAS. Katy was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Elvis Fan. Her true passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
ROME, NY
Deborah Jean Davis

Deborah Jean Davis, age 68, joined her mother in heaven on April 16, 2022. She was joined in marriage to Walter R. Davis on December 31, 1973, a union that lasted 48 years. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Heath; her mother, Dorothy Depasquale; and a brother, Angelo Depasquale. She is survived by her husband, Walter; her sons, Christian (Shyla) and Jeremy; two loved grandchildren, Kevin Joseph and Bailee Hope; sisters, Sharon Hendrix, Teresa Barnes (Bill), Angela Barnard (David) and Laurie Wright; brothers, James Heath (Linda), Brian Heath (Cindy), Kevin Heath (Karen), Joseph Heath (Cindy), and Anthony Depasquale (Hertha); and her father, Eugene Depasquale.
ROME, NY
George W. Rasha

George William Rasha, 76, of Annsville, passed away on February 15, 2022, in his home along with his beloved dog Buttercup. George was born on September 27, 1945, to Leo and Ruth Donnlley Rasha. He is survived by his sister, Mary Corbett; his niece, Carolyn Sullivan; three great-nieces, two great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces.
ROME, NY
Doris Ezell

Doris Ezell passed away on April 17, 2022. She was born October 8, 1932, in Bellwood, AL, to the late Henry and Laenna (Jackson) Holmes. She moved to Niagara Falls in the 1950’s where she met and married the late Columbus Ezell, Sr. Mother Ezell loved cooking, music, but most of all, she enjoyed serving the Lord.
ROME, NY
Patricia A. (Beckwith) Lopez

Patricia A. Lopez, age 74, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. Patricia was born in Rome on October 6, 1947, to the late Howard and Catherine Carmen Beckwith, the oldest of 15 children, and educated in the Rome Schools. She was formerly married to Carlos Lopez Sr. and remained the best of friends after their separation.
ROME, NY
Wanda M. (Goles) Fedor

YORKVILLE — Wanda M. (Goles) Fedor, 96, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Lutheran Care. Born in Utica on March 20, 1926, Wanda is the daughter of Blazej and Wiktoria (Mandro) Goles. On April 25, 1948, Wanda married the love of her life, Stephen S. Fedor, in...
UTICA, NY
Karina-Leigh D. Marais (Jacobson)

Karina-Leigh D. Marais (Jacobson), 44, of New Hartford, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 3, 1978, in Johannesburg, South Africa, the daughter of Johannes Petrus and Adrianna (van Zyl) Marais. Karina graduated from Johannesburg Schools, and moved to London where she lived for nearly 20 years. On February 9, 2015, Karina was united in marriage to David M. Jacobson in New York City. She was employed as a Unit Leader with MetLife Inc. in Oriskany.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Shrine to celebrate 75th anniversary of apparition Saturday

UTICA — Christ the King Shrine will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the apparition of Jesus as testified by Charles Grestl on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave. The Mass will be followed by a luncheon. Reservations are required by Monday,...
UTICA, NY
Margherita ‘Marge’ (Priore) Collis

Margherita “Marge” Priore Collis, 74, of Whitesboro, went home to the Lord and all the loved ones who went before her, when she passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2022. She was born May 26, 1947, in Utica, daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Alberico) Priore. She graduated with high honors at Proctor High School Class of 1965 and went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse from the Utica State Hospital School of Nursing, from which she maintained many close friendships. She began her working career as an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital in the Allen Calder Unit until she became a stay-at-home mother dedicated to her three children.
UTICA, NY
Area officials help highlight Revere’s long history

ROME — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was joined by Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo to announce the inclusion of Revere Copper Products in the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The online registry was established to honor and promote New York businesses that have been in operation for...
ROME, NY
Kopek fuels RFA over Clinton in girls lax

Drew Kopek scored four times to help the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team to a 13-7 Tri-Valley League win at home over Clinton Thursday at RFA Stadium. RFA jumped out to a 4-0 lead with just over eight minutes elapsed in the contest. “Our game plan was to come out hard,” with a lot of energy, said RFA first year head coach Kayla Smith after the win. “We always have a tough battle with Clinton so getting to put a few away early is good,” and puts pressure on the Clinton defense, she added.
CLINTON, NY
Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic returns

After a two-year hiatus, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. Thursday announced the return of the Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic on Saturday. “We are happy to see this annual Oneida County tradition return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic,” Picente said. “For nine years, the STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic has served as a catalyst for raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs among student athletes and their families. This great event educates a captive audience on many health and safety issues while showcasing the abundant baseball talent we have throughout our community.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

