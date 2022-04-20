ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Training Camp returns to Latrobe after two years

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

LATROBE, Pa (WTAJ) — After a two-year hiatus, the Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to Latrobe for summer training camp, Steelers President Art Rooney II announced.

Saint Vincent College is the Steelers’s “summer home” as their camp returns there for the first time since 2019. Since 1966, the Steelers held training camp there and the 54-year streak was broken in 2020 when they moved camp to Heinz Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No schedule for training camp has been finalized, but it will be released online along with the 2022 preseason and regular-season schedules.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer,” Rooney II said. “We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

The Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, has given fans the opportunity to enjoy practices and other fun activities on the Saint Vincent College campus.

