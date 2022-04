Surrounded by family, Jim passed away on March 20, 2022. He was 71. Jim was born in Alamogordo, N.M., to Leroy and Cecilia Hightower. Jim enjoyed a 60-year career in the food and beverage business, spending his last 27 years with Domino’s. In his second year with Domino’s, Jim was proud to be awarded the national “Rookie Manager of the Year” award. He touched many lives during his career and loved the opportunity to train and influence those around him.

