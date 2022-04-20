Sheriff’s Office: Deputies find woman dead inside Placer County home

The Latest – Thursday, April 21

12:30 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Erica Marie Wright.

Original story below:

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they found a woman dead inside a home near Roseville on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a house on Livoti Avenue shortly after midnight. Inside, deputies said they found the body of a 41-year-old woman.

By the time deputies got to the scene, there was no suspect to be found.

“We don’t know who we’re looking for at this point, and so any leads would be greatly appreciated,” said Angela Musallam, with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said detectives determined the death to be a homicide, and they believe one person is responsible for the killing. No weapon was found at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them.

This is a developing story .

