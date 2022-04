Elsa from Frozen and Belle from Beauty and the Beast are finally joining the Disney Ultimate Princess Funko Pop lineup! Pre-orders for the Pop featuring Elsa using her ice and snow powers can be found here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99. The Pop figure featuring Belle reading can also be found here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. Note that both figures arrive in November and you can get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. A Gold Pocahontas with Pin is also available at the Funko Shop as an exclusive.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO