TV Series

What Is That SPOILER At the End of Moon Knight Episode 4?

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ending of Moon Knight episode 4 is truly a game-changer for the series, and it has certainly left a lot of Marvel fans scratching their heads in utter confusion. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is shot down by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) while inside the tomb of Egyptian...

ComicBook

Moon Knight Already Spoiled Oscar Isaac's Third Identity and We All Missed It

Moon Knight is leaping forward at a breakneck pace, with the series delivering its most bonkers episode yet on Wednesday. The episode, titled "The Tomb," served as a direct nod to one of the character's most beloved comic runs yet and if you look close enough, it may have already introduced another identity for the eponymous vigilante. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of Moon Knight!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Creator Reveals How an Egyptian Deity Poster "Changed the Entire Back Half" of the Series

Moon Knight may be focused on the struggles of a mentally-troubled hero (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight), but the image of a certain Egyptian deity apparently changed the entire final half of Marvel's Disney+ event series. If you've seen Moon Knight Episode 4 then you can probably guess which image it is – because millions of Marvel fans currently have stuck in their heads, as well! Never did we expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give new life to one of the world's most ancient spiritual icons – but here we are!
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Teases the Show's "Healing" Ending

Moon Knight is just days away from its debut on Disney+ and star Oscar Isaac says the six-episode series is about his character healing. Isaac plays Steven Grant, who is also the mercenary Marc Spector, who is also Moon Knight, the first of Khonshu. There's a lot going on there, but Isaac implies that things will turn out alright in the end. He spoke about Moon Knight's ending, in vague terms, during an interview with Total Film. "I wouldn't want to spoil anything, but what I can say is that what we really tried to do is map out the journey of integration and then how that is a step in healing from trauma, and that the real superpower that this character, or these characters, have is their experiences," Isaac says. "And when those things can be integrated, as opposed to pushed away, that's where real strength comes from."
TV SERIES
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Oscar Isaac
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for 'Bull,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'NCIS,' and More

The television season is almost over, so CBS announced its slate of season finales on Wednesday. In the case of the Michael Weatherly-starring Bull, the Thursday, May 26, episode serves as a series finale. CBS has already renewed a handful of shows for the 2022-2023 TV season, so expect many of these finales to end with cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us: Two Flash-Forwards Merge! Plus, Concrete Proof That [Spoiler] Is Alive in the Future

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected. Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack. As longtime viewers know,...
TV SERIES
#Spoiler#Life And Death#Egyptian
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Sharon and Rey: What Really Went Wrong

They should’ve been not just a couple but a supercouple. Since the news broke that The Young and the Restless had let go Jordi Vilasuso, we’ve been giving the matter a lot of thought. We’ve come up with a way to keep the actor and Rey in the CBS family by crossing the character over to The Bold and the Beautiful. We’ve lamented the ultra-logical next relationship that should’ve been in store for Rey. (And no, it wasn’t with Chelsea.) And now we’re pondering…
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.19 - Tangled Up in Blue - Press Release

WHEN ERIN IS STALKED BY A RECENTLY RELEASED PRISONER, SHE ENLISTS ANTHONY AND DANNY TO INVESTIGATE HER OFFICE’S ROLE IN HIS SENTENCING, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, APRIL 29. “Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight Canon to the MCU?

Does Moon Knight belong to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Another character comes out of the shadows and lurks in the dark as Moon Knight will finally grace the small screens with his presence. The show will be out introducing the titular hero and his non-traditional origin story and given the long roster of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will he be part of it and be considered as canon?
MOVIES

