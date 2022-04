Data shows how US attitudes on whether to prioritize the environment or the economy has changed over time. The chart below shows how public opinion has shifted. The battle in the minds of people in the U.S. between prioritizing the environment (even at the risk of curbing economic growth) or the economy (even if the environment suffers), has been a bit of a rollercoaster over the last few decades. As Gallup survey data shows, back in the 80's and 90's, the environment was the clear winner in this moral dilemma when looked at nationally. This however, started to change as the new millennium commenced.

