ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

JLL Arranges $600 Million Sale of Healthcare Property Portfolio Across 10 States

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – JLL’s Healthcare Capital Markets group announced that it has closed the $600 million sale of a 27-property, best-in-class, core-quality healthcare real estate portfolio totaling 1.2 million square feet in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas markets. JLL marketed the portfolio...

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts men drown in Vermont lake

MORGAN, Vt. — Two men from Massachusetts drowned in a Vermont lake on Tuesday. Vermont State Police say their bodies were found in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt. Tuesday evening. The men were seen going under the water after their canoe overturned around 11:45 a.m. that morning. Police identified...
MORGAN, VT
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Florida, MA
State
Oklahoma State
FOXBusiness

Oklahoma looking to score multibillion-dollar factory investment for unnamed company

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is looking to secure a multibillion-dollar investment that would allow an unnamed company to build a new factory in the state. "We have the opportunity to land one of the largest factories in the entire country. Just a humongous, humongous factory with billions and billions of dollars worth of investment, thousands and thousands of jobs," Stitt said during a news conference Monday. "So I'm asking for the legislature to do some special, what we call mega legislation, for not only this new company but also future ones that are going to look to expand."
OKLAHOMA STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts home prices hit all-time high in March

BOSTON — Housing prices in Massachusetts are reaching sky-high levels, with the median price for a single-family home in the greater Boston area now at $789,500, up 9.4% from April 2021. The Greater Boston Association of Realtors found condo prices also reaching the highest median levels ever recorded at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Milne
WBEC AM

Massachusetts’ Most Popular Road Trip Snack is a Bit Strange

One thing I look forward to is taking day trips and vacations. Massachusetts destinations like Six Flags New England in Agawam, the City of Boston, or checking out the spooky attractions in Salem have been some of my favorite places to explore in the past. I think most of us can agree that Massachusetts has something for tourists of all ages and walks of life. In addition, I enjoy taking extended trips like the multiple times I visited Wildwood, New Jersey, the City of Philadelphia, and Lake George, New York to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts announces plan to waive up to $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayments

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s (R) administration announced on April 14 a plan to waive $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayment collections. The plan would offer waivers for some workers who claimed benefits during the pandemic but were asked to repay them because the state deemed them ineligible after the payment of benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Local doctor worries MBTA jumping the gun on masks

BOSTON — COVID rates may be rising in Massachusetts, but that didn’t stop the MBTA from ending its long-standing mask mandate Tuesday. The mandate, which went into place as a result of a CDC order on public transit safety in 2021, was lifted just as rush hour hit Boston — so most T riders at Park Street Station seemed unaware they could take the masks off.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jll#Health Care#Landlord#Healthcare Real Estate#Brokers
CBS Boston

3 Massachusetts Counties Now At Medium Risk For COVID-19 Transmission, CDC Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Massachusetts counties are now at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its’ latest COVID Data Tracker map updated last Thursday, Suffolk, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties are highlighted in yellow, signifying medium-risk for transmission. The other 11 Massachusetts counties are shaded in green, which means they are at low risk. According to the CDC, risk levels are determined by data involving hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and new COVID-19 cases in an area. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend, and the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.2%. Earlier this month, the seven-day positivity rate was near 2.5%. Additionally, there are currently 328 COVID hospitalizations, which is up from the beginning of the month when there were roughly 200 hospitalizations. New Hampshire has also been affected by a recent uptick in COVID cases. Eight of the 10 counties in New Hampshire are now at medium risk for COVID transmission. You can see the latest CDC map here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

GTI Transport Solutions acquires container transport provider Foxconn Logistics

Canadian transportation and logistics company GTI Transport Solutions announced Thursday the acquisition of container transport provider Foxconn Logistics. Based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Foxconn is an asset-light brokerage specializing in container management and drayage at U.S. ports. The company’s drayage network has relationships with rail ramps and container shipping lines as well as access to a network of 30,000 carriers, to facilitate the shipment of ocean, rail and road freight.
SPRING HILL, TN
pymnts

Home Loan FinTech Neat Capital Wraps Series B-1

Colorado FinTech Neat Capital has wrapped a Series B-1 funding round with Forecast Labs, a New York City-based venture group and division of Comcast. According to a press release Tuesday (April 19), Neat Capital has already raised more than $40 million, although the price tag for the latest round was not released. The Boulder-based company said it will use the funding to accelerate Neat Loans, its consumer home-lending business.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

U.S. venture dollars recede after pandemic boom

The numbers are in: Venture capital deployment in the U.S. slumped in Q1, per the latest PitchBook data. Why it matters: This is largely a knock-on effect of the public market pullback that kicked off late last year. Companies are rethinking near-term public listing plans, and investors are recalibrating deal sizes — particularly when it comes to late-stage funding.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
8 News Now

Guilty pleas by We Build The Wall members resonate in South Texas

National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright told Border Report on Friday that she was "thrilled" after the founder of We Build The Wall plead guilty in a New York federal court to conspiracy and tax fraud. reviño-Wright and the North American Butterfly Association, parent company of the National Butterfly Center, have a defamation lawsuit pending in a South Texas court against We Build The Wall founder Brian Kolfage and the organization.
TEXAS STATE
thebossmagazine.com

Google to invest $9.5 billion in U.S. office, data centers

Investment in office space comes even as Google embraces hybrid work model. Google announced this week its plans to invest $9.5 billion into offices and data centers in the U.S. this year, after investing more than $7 billion in 2021. “Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Estes has hauled freight for more than 90 years

Estes Express Lines is the largest privately owned freight shipping company in North America. Estes has provided shipping solutions to its customers since its founding in 1931. Over the decades its leaders and employees have built a “robust transportation network, a reputation for dependability, and an award-winning safety record.”
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy