The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally back and running for its highly anticipated second season, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating with a perfect take on Raphtalia! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series was such an immediate hit with fans that it was no surprise to see that the anime would be continuing with two more seasons. After being delayed from its originally planned return last Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero has finally kickstarted its second season as the hottest release of the Spring 2022 anime season.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO