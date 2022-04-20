ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Carrefour confident on turnaround plan after strong Q1 sales

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest food retailer, said on Wednesday it was confident it would achieve the strategic goals set under its turnaround plan after sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, thanks notably to strong growth in Brazil.

Carrefour reiterated a target to generate free cash flow above 1 billion euros in 2022 and with cost inflation accelerating, said it now aimed for more than 900 million euros in cost savings this year.

First quarter sales reached 20.239 billion euros ($21.97 billion), marking like-for-like growth of 3.4%, driven by solid growth in Brazil and Spain while in the core French market sales were flat.

This was an acceleration from 0.7% sales growth for the group in the fourth quarter 2021.

Carrefour is in the last leg of a five-year plan launched in January 2018 to cut costs and boost e-commerce investment to improve profit and sales, as it seeks to tackle online rivals such as Amazon and discounters like Lidl and unlisted retailer Leclerc.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leaving Russia complicates Renault's turnaround plan, CEO says

PARIS (Reuters) -Renault’s Chief Executive Luca de Meo warned on Thursday that the automaker’s retreat from Russia creates a “very complex situation” for the company, hitting profits and sales as it seeks to accelerate a multi-year turnaround effort. In an internal video for employees, de Meo...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Discounter Pepco Vows to 'Protect Prices' as First-Half Sales Rise

LONDON (Reuters) -Pepco Group, owner of European discount retailer brands PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz, pledged to "protect prices" for cash-strapped shoppers, as it reported a 17.5% increase in first-half revenue driven by new store openings. The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market last May with a valuation of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coinbase stock sinks toward a record low, after J.P. Morgan says it expects surprise 'bigger loss' in Q1

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -6.67% sank 7.2% in afternoon trading Thursday toward yet another record low, after J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington cut his stock price target by about 31%, citing lower crypto prices and "notably" lower volume that previously forecast. The crypto-trading platform's stock reversed an earlier gain of as much as 4.3%, at the intraday high of $153.44 reached just minutes after the opening bell. Worthington lowered his price target to $258 from $296, but he reiterated the overweight rating he's had on the stock since he started covering it in May 2021, as the new target still represents about 89% upside from current levels. "The cryptomarkets are in need of some excitement in terms of new products and/or new use cases to continue to drive the cryptomarkets to becoming more mainstream, thus driving activity levels," Worthington wrote in a note to clients. He expects a "bigger loss" in the first quarter and the second quarter, given increased investment and the slower start to second-quarter trading volumes. The company is slated to report first-quarter results on May 10, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting, on average, earnings of 2 cents a share. The stock has plunged 45.9% year to date, while bitcoin.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrefour#Europe#Paris#French
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond.

The desire to have straight teeth without a mouthful of metal isn't going away. Consumers are always going to love low prices on brand name clothes and home furnishing. An iconic American company at a depressed valuation is prepared for economic headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
DoYouRemember?

Costco, Kroger, And Walmart Are The First To Put Purchase Limits On Certain Items

Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Snap’s stock rises despite revenue shortfall amid ‘a challenging operating environment’

Snap Inc.’s stock gained in volatile after-hours trading Thursday despite quarterly revenue that didn’t meet Wall Street estimates. The company reported a first-quarter net loss of $359.6 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $286.9 million, or 19 cents a share a year ago. Snap’s adjusted net loss was 2 cents a share, besting Street predictions of a loss of 17 cents a share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
STOCKS
nddist.com

Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition

Genuine Parts Co. reported a sharp increase in its industrial distribution segment after completing a major acquisition earlier this year. The owner of Motion closed on its $1.3 billion purchase of Kaman Distribution Group in January, and the company said Thursday that Kaman’s operations contributed a 17.6% increase to its industrial sales in its latest fiscal quarter. Overall, the company’s industrial parts segment reported $2 billion sales in the first quarter of 2022, up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toshiba shares surge after it opens door to considering a buyout

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp (6502.T) jumped nearly 5% in Tokyo trade on Friday, after the embattled Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit potential buyout offers, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors. Toshiba, which has been locked in a years-long battle...
STOCKS
Reuters

Bling stocks are approaching 2020 pain level

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China is emerging as a bigger headache than Russia for bling companies. Luxury conglomerate Kering (PRTP.PA) reported a 21% year-on-year rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday. Yet revenue at its star brand Gucci, which represents half of the group’s total and is popular in China, grew only 13%, triggering a 6% share price fall. Lockdowns in large Chinese cities including wealthy Shanghai are partly to blame. Besides the obvious shop closures, the quarantines are disrupting online sales as logistical centres are also shut. This makes it harder for Kering and its rivals to use e-commerce to offset lost physical sales.
STOCKS
Reuters

AT&T posts 2.5% rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

April 21 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) on Thursday posted a 2.5% rise in core wireless revenue for the first quarter, as the telecom giant benefited from the expansion of its fiber internet and 5G services. The Dallas, Texas-based firm - whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc...
MARKETS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy