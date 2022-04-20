ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the Loose Women bring out Nicola Sturgeon's softer side? First Minister, 51, opens up on motherhood and her own miscarriage - and admits she's in the 'foothills' of menopause

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Scotland's famously tough-talking First Minister offered a hint of a softer side during an appearance on ITV chat show Loose Women today.

After a robust defence over why she didn't wear a facemask in a barbershop at the weekend, dismissing it as a 'momentary lapse' to the show's panelists, Sturgeon then touched on more personal subjects including menopause, motherhood and her own miscarriage.

The 51-year-old Scottish leader told hosts Christine Lampard, Judi Love, Carol McGiffin and Gloria Hunniford that she's currently 'in the foothills' of menopause, and admitted she doesn't feel comfortable discussing the life change because it's so 'intensely personal'.

Sturgeon, wearing a bold scarlet red trouser suit with matching red suede heels and a red lip, told Christine Lampard that she was 'nervous' about having such conversations.

The First Minister of Scotland, 51, admitted she found it 'intensely personal' to talk about her own menopause, which she told the show she's currently 'in the foothills of' during her appearance on the daytime show on Wednesday
Opening up to hosts Christine Lampard, Judi Love, Carol McGiffin and Gloria Hunniford, the 51-year-old Scottish leader said she and husband Peter Murrell, who she wed in 2010, had discussed fostering a child 

She told the programme: 'It’s not the kind of thing I feel instinctively comfortable about because it’s so intensely personal and there’s still a lot of stigma round it.

'Even for people like me, who know I have a platform and know how important it is to talk about, I still feel uncomfortable.”

She added that she was in 'the foothills' of the menopause, saying: 'I’ve been quite anxious about it, given the public nature of my job.

How am I going to cope with the impact of that?… It suddenly struck me there’s nobody I know of that I can go and read what it was like for them.'

The First Minister also told the show that she hasn't ruled out fostering a child with her husband of 12 years, after the couple suffered a miscarriage in 2011.

She said: 'Circumstances have meant I haven’t had children. Obviously I had a miscarriage and spoke about that…it is important to open up these conversations.

Wearing a scarlet red trouser suit matched with red heels and a red lipstick, the First Minister said it was important to discuss issues affecting women - but admitted she was 'nervous' about sharing her own story
Showing a softer side? The Scottish leader cut a glamorous figure as she strode out onto the set of Loose Women on Wednesday
The First Minister also defied calls for her to quit over a weekend gaffe at a barber's shop as she appeared on the forthright ITV magazine show
 Her admission that she hadn't worn a mask while in the hair salon was a 'momentary lapse', she said

On the prospect of taking care of a young person, she said: 'The fostering thought has actually come about more because I’ve done a lot of work with young people.

'I’ve seen the transformational effect that good care can have on a young person’s life… You have to do something like that for the right reasons. You shouldn’t do it to fill a gap in your own life. It should be about the young person.'

Earlier, the First Minister had defied calls for her to quit over the weekend gaffe at the barber's shop.

Ms Sturgeon was investigated by Police Scotland after being seen without a face cover during an SNP local election campaign event on Saturday.

While England dropped its mask mandate weeks ago, Scotland only removed the law requiring face coverings on Monday.

But the force later revealed that officers had not issued a penalty, but spoken to the First Minister 'to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so'.

Pressed by McGiffin over whether she would step down, like she had demanded of the Prime Minister, she said: 'I don't think they are equivalent.

'I was in the street, I was called into a barber shop. Just for a few seconds I forgot to put my mask on - it was in my pocket.'

Ms Sturgeon also suggested she would resign if the SNP was able to hold a second independence referendum, but was unable to win it.

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

