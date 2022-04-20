Looking at the Top Quarterbacks in Alabama High School for 2022

The Tigers struck out on Christopher Vizzina, so it's time to look elsewhere.

Auburn was hoping to sign Briarwood Christian standout Christopher Vizzina, but the quarterback decided to commit to the Clemson Tigers. Auburn signed Holden Geriner in its 2022 recruiting class, and are hot on the trail of a few other out of state signal callers.

Here’s a look at the top quarterbacks in the state of Alabama the Tigers should be paying attention to this upcoming season.

Earl Woods - Hueytown

The 2021 Alabama High School Gatorade Player of the Year was absolutely electric in his first season with the Golden Gophers. Woods passed for over 3,000 yards, rushed for over 2,000 yards, and accounted for almost 70 total touchdowns on the season. While there may be some concerns over his size, Woods was able to lead his team to the state championship game in the second highest division of football in Alabama. He has a few offers from schools such as Navy, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, and others, so an Auburn offer could be huge for the quarterback who looks to build upon his success this past season at Hueytown.

Brax Garrison - Tuscaloosa County

Garrison will look to lead the Wildcats in the toughest division in Alabama, which includes schools like Thompson, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville, among others. Garrison is a pro-style quarterback, and at 6’4, 215 lbs, he is the prototypical Bryan Harsin quarterback. The Tuscaloosa native received his first offer from UT Martin this offseason. Even if Auburn was interested, it would be tough to come into the Crimson Tide’s backyard and recruit Garrison.

Ethan Crawford - Hillcrest Tuscaloosa

Ethan Crawford is one of the top dual threat quarterbacks out of Alabama in the 2023 class. The Patriot’s quarterback has offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and other schools so the Tigers would have to fight off a few current and former SEC foes for Crawford’s services at QB.

Josh Flowers - Baker

Flowers is the only QB on this list that is not in the 2023 class. However, he may be worth the wait. The sophomore led the Baker Hornets to a 7-4 record and a playoff berth in one of the tougher divisions in Class 7A. He threw for almost 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, while accounting for just under 900 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Flowers has good size at 6’3 210, and he has a good mix of dual-threat and pocket passing in his game as a QB. Flowers already has offers from Alabama and Florida, with more likely on the way if he can repeat his success at Baker for the next two seasons. Auburn has a history of success with players from the Mobile area, and Flowers could be next on the list.

Cole McCarty - Moody

Cole McCarty heads to Moody High School after a successful season with Guntersville in 2021. McCarty may be undersized for a quarterback at 5’11, but his reported 4.5 40 yard dash may prove to be more important than hight. New head coach and former SEC linebacker Jake Ganus takes the reigns for the Blue Devils this season with a ton of talent. Three star wide receiver Davion Dozier headlines a stellar group of skill position players on offense that McCarty will look to go to early and often for the Blue Devils this season.