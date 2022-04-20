Highest-rated restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

( Stacker ) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tampa using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Besito Mexican

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Bahama Breeze

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,011 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Dr E, Tampa, FL 33607-5802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Shells Seafood North Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Edison: Food+Drink Lab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 912 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1934

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Tampa Bay Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Kojak’s House of Ribs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2808 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2822

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,619 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 204 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-1918

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Haven

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2208 W Morrison Ave corner of Howard & Morrison, Tampa, FL 33606-2436

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Datz Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2616 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Oxford Exchange

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,006 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,509 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Bella’s Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Daily Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 908 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Pane Rustica

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3225 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-8171

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Green Lemon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2418

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Samaria Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Mr. Dunderbak’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613-2860

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (838 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. On Swann

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1501 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2553

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Fresh Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1350 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3125

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior St, Tampa, FL 33605-5133

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Happy Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4046 N Armenia Ave Fiesta Plaza, Tampa, FL 33607-1002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. La Terrazza Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (595 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1727 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3805

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Wright’s Gourmet House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5009

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Vino E Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3603 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.