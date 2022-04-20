ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

( Stacker ) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tampa using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Besito Mexican

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 205 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
#29. Bahama Breeze

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,011 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Dr E, Tampa, FL 33607-5802
#28. Shells Seafood North Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2101 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5505
#27. Edison: Food+Drink Lab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, International
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 912 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1934
#26. Tampa Bay Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,276 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
#25. Kojak’s House of Ribs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2808 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2822
#24. Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,619 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: French, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197
#23. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 204 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-1918
#22. Haven

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2208 W Morrison Ave corner of Howard & Morrison, Tampa, FL 33606-2436
#21. Datz Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2616 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7220
#20. Oxford Exchange

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,006 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1413
#19. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,509 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007
#18. Bella’s Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176
#17. Daily Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 908 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2419
#16. Pane Rustica

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3225 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-8171
#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 520 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#14. Green Lemon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 915 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2418
#13. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717
#12. Samaria Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#11. Mr. Dunderbak’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: German, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14929 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613-2860
#10. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (838 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
#9. On Swann

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1501 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2553
#8. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $
– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746
#7. Fresh Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 1350 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3125
#6. Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior St, Tampa, FL 33605-5133
#5. Happy Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4046 N Armenia Ave Fiesta Plaza, Tampa, FL 33607-1002
#4. La Terrazza Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (595 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1727 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3805
#3. Wright’s Gourmet House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5009
#2. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5007
#1. Vino E Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3603 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2607
