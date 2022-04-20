ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northside RV Fire Extends to Residence

Spokane, Washington
 1 day ago
Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

On Tuesday, April 19th, at 8:45 PM, the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the 4000 block of North Jefferson.

The first company arrived within 3-minutes and found heavy fire in what appeared to be an RV between two houses. The large volume of fire was threatening both residences. Several companies quickly arrived on the scene and worked in concert by stretching hose lines to extinguish the fire, ventilate structures to reduce the danger of smoke and gases, and conduct searches of the occupancies for human victims.

Firefighters successfully limited the damage from the fire to the area of origin with limited extension into the structures. After an exhaustive search, no victims were located. The incident was declared under control within 20-minutes of arrival on scene.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire remains under investigation by the SFD Special Investigations Unit.

Educational Message for Media:

Electrical work should be done only by a qualified professional. If you are having recurring problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, experiencing a tingling feeling when you touch an electric appliance, or have flickering lights, call a qualified professional. Major appliances (such as refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, dryers, window air conditioning units, etc.) should be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Extension cords should not be used for major appliances, as they can easily overheat and start a fire. Small appliances should be plugged directly into wall outlets when in use and unplugged when not in use. Wall outlets and light switches should be covered with plates to prevent shocks. Replace wall outlets if plugs-ins do not fit snugly in the outlet. Only buy appliances and other electronics that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. This is especially important to be mindful of when shopping online. Be sure to check electrical cords often. Cords that are cracked, damaged, or loose should be replaced.

Spokane, Washington

