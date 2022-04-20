Yoga class featuring 114 nationalities breaks world record

April 20 (UPI) -- A group of 114 yoga enthusiasts who all hail from different countries came together in Qatar and broke the Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a yoga lesson.

The record attempt, organized by the Embassy of India's Indian Sports Center, brought together 114 yoga practitioners in Doha.

The class was led by instructor Nisha Agrawal, and each participant wore a sign identifying their country of origin. The class lasted for 40 minutes.

The organizers said the successful Guinness World Record attempt was aimed at celebrating the diverse community of Qatar and the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.