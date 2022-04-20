ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Town Council votes 4-3 to condemn Vail Resorts employee housing parcel

By TownLift
 2 days ago
VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Town Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to start condemnation proceedings to acquire a parcel in East Vail that is owned by Vail Resorts and has been designated by the company as a space for 165 workforce housing units.

The parcel was approved for a project in 2019, according to the Vail Daily . The project was later paused due to the pandemic.

The company’s goal was to finish construction by 2023, however, it must go through the Vail Design Review Board to approve new changes. An application has been filed but a hearing has not been set, per the Daily.

“The project has stirred passionate opposition from neighbors who want to protect the bighorn [sheep] and workers who can’t find a place to live during a housing crisis that has impacted Vail Resorts’ ability to staff its operations,” writes Jason Blevins in the Colorado Sun .

“We are in a crisis. We all know about it. We see it. We live it. We must address this crisis now if Vail is to continue being Vail,” Beth Howard, the head of Vail ski area, told the council, per the Sun.

“Look at the people in this room. These are my team members. Now tell them they can’t live in East Vail while many of the luxury homeowners do live in bighorn habitat.”


