ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacoochee, FL

Pasco commission approves incentives for Lacoochee industrial site

By Barbara Behrendt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJhjO_0fEnz00Z00
The old Cummer sawmill was purchased in 2019 by JDR Investments for development into a pre-cast concrete plant and other industrial uses. The mill had been the economic driver for that community; when it closed 60 years ago, Lacoochee slipped into poverty. Now the county is investing in industrial development of another nearby property owned by One Lacoochee Center, an offshoot of Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative. [ TIMES (2008) | Tampa Bay Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — Known only as “Project Lexus,” a proposed light-manufacturing facility planned for a 33-acre property in Lacoochee got several important pushes forward by the Pasco County Commission on Tuesday.

The project on property currently owned by One Lacoochee Center, received both a $723,400 economic incentive to construct a new rail connection and the industrial rezoning needed to build a 150,000-square-foot light industrial manufacturing facility.

That facility is expected to create approximately 100 high-paying, full-time jobs and ultimately contribute $34.5 million to the gross county product.

When One Lacoochee Center, an arm of the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, acquired the property in 2019, much of site was occupied by abandoned structures that once served as migrant farm worker housing. Those were demolished and the debris was removed from the site.

The economic incentive approved Tuesday by the County Commission requires One Lacoochee Center to construct the industrial rail spur connecting the property to a CSX Transportation mainline. Project Lexus, the still-confidential company looking to build the industrial complex, is requiring that the rail connection be completed and functional before closing on the property, according to a report to commissioners.

The Pasco County Office of Economic Growth, which will provide the incentive money from its budget, estimates that the Project will create 149 direct, indirect and induced full-time jobs, “far eclipsing the cost of installing the requested rail improvements,” according to the report to commissioners.

The incentive was approved on the commission’s consent agenda and generated no discussion. There was also no discussion on the rezoning for the site south of Chapman Street between Pine Products Road and the CSX railroad tracks. That approval changes agricultural and various residential zoning areas into light industrial land.

Property records show that the land had previously been owned by the Pasco County Housing Authority.

According to the background report to commissioners, Lacoochee was once an agricultural hub for northeastern Pasco but when the regional lumber bill closed in 1959, the community slid economically. The census tract that includes the area was the only section of the county with a net decline in population and a reduced household income between 2010-2020.

In 2019, a nearby parcel also got a boost when JDR Investments purchased property that had previously been the site of the old Cummer sawmill and opened The Reinforced Earth Company at that location. Economic development officials said the rest of the mill property was recently purchased for commercial development by a company relocating from Pinellas County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347gcP_0fEnz00Z00

The Florida Department of Transportation also has budgeted more than $10 million to address what it considers to be substandard roads in the area.

In addition to the economic incentive and the rezoning decisions by the commission Tuesday, the board also gave approval to spend $156,700 to update the plan that guides development in the Lacoochee area. The previous Lacoochee-Trilby Strategic Master Plan was approved in 2009.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco commissioners approves massive New Port Corners development

NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Lacoochee, FL
Pasco County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx Transportation#The Incentive#Pasco Commission#One Lacoochee Center#The County Commission#Lexus#Project
Tampa Bay Times

Man killed in overnight shooting in St. Petersburg neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood just east of Interstate-275, St. Petersburg police say. Police responded to a “man down” call around 1:09 a.m. on the 2900 block of 17th Avenue S in the Mel-Tan Heights neighborhood and found a man who had been shot at least once. Officers performed CPR but the man died from his injuries, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tampa Bay Times

Person of interest in 2 St. Petersburg shootings is in custody, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A person of interest in the homicides of two men in southern St. Petersburg is in custody, police said. Detectives identified the person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody Wednesday evening with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Port Richey man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Pasco, Florida Highway Patrol says

An 86-year-old Port Richey man is dead after a collision Monday afternoon on Ridge Road in Pasco County. The man drove his sedan onto Ridge Road from a private driveway located east of Regency Park Boulevard around 12:08 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. At the same time, a 38-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving a sedan westbound on Ridge Road, and the front of her sedan struck the left side of the man’s sedan, troopers said.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jury awards $17.5 million to estate of man killed by Pinch A Penny truck on Bayshore

TAMPA — A Tampa jury has awarded more than $17 million in damages to the widow of a man killed by an out-of-control Pinch A Penny truck on Bayshore Boulevard two years ago. A six-member jury decided Wednesday that negligence on the part of a Pinch A Penny franchise called South Tampa Pool Supplies & Services and its owner contributed to the crash that killed George Williams Gage III while the 70-year-old retired finance executive was out on his daily walk.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed after falling from I-275 ramp in St. Pete, troopers say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man was killed Sunday when he and his motorcycle fell from an Interstate 275 entrance ramp, troopers said. The man was riding a motorcycle north at high speed on the entrance ramp from 54th Avenue S about 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, veered onto the shoulder and crashed into the barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man and the motorcycle then went over the wall and fell to the ground below the ramp, troopers said.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy