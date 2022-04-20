Pasco commission approves incentives for Lacoochee industrial site

The old Cummer sawmill was purchased in 2019 by JDR Investments for development into a pre-cast concrete plant and other industrial uses. The mill had been the economic driver for that community; when it closed 60 years ago, Lacoochee slipped into poverty. Now the county is investing in industrial development of another nearby property owned by One Lacoochee Center, an offshoot of Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative. [ TIMES (2008) | Tampa Bay Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — Known only as “Project Lexus,” a proposed light-manufacturing facility planned for a 33-acre property in Lacoochee got several important pushes forward by the Pasco County Commission on Tuesday.

The project on property currently owned by One Lacoochee Center, received both a $723,400 economic incentive to construct a new rail connection and the industrial rezoning needed to build a 150,000-square-foot light industrial manufacturing facility.

That facility is expected to create approximately 100 high-paying, full-time jobs and ultimately contribute $34.5 million to the gross county product.

When One Lacoochee Center, an arm of the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, acquired the property in 2019, much of site was occupied by abandoned structures that once served as migrant farm worker housing. Those were demolished and the debris was removed from the site.

The economic incentive approved Tuesday by the County Commission requires One Lacoochee Center to construct the industrial rail spur connecting the property to a CSX Transportation mainline. Project Lexus, the still-confidential company looking to build the industrial complex, is requiring that the rail connection be completed and functional before closing on the property, according to a report to commissioners.

The Pasco County Office of Economic Growth, which will provide the incentive money from its budget, estimates that the Project will create 149 direct, indirect and induced full-time jobs, “far eclipsing the cost of installing the requested rail improvements,” according to the report to commissioners.

The incentive was approved on the commission’s consent agenda and generated no discussion. There was also no discussion on the rezoning for the site south of Chapman Street between Pine Products Road and the CSX railroad tracks. That approval changes agricultural and various residential zoning areas into light industrial land.

Property records show that the land had previously been owned by the Pasco County Housing Authority.

According to the background report to commissioners, Lacoochee was once an agricultural hub for northeastern Pasco but when the regional lumber bill closed in 1959, the community slid economically. The census tract that includes the area was the only section of the county with a net decline in population and a reduced household income between 2010-2020.

In 2019, a nearby parcel also got a boost when JDR Investments purchased property that had previously been the site of the old Cummer sawmill and opened The Reinforced Earth Company at that location. Economic development officials said the rest of the mill property was recently purchased for commercial development by a company relocating from Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Transportation also has budgeted more than $10 million to address what it considers to be substandard roads in the area.

In addition to the economic incentive and the rezoning decisions by the commission Tuesday, the board also gave approval to spend $156,700 to update the plan that guides development in the Lacoochee area. The previous Lacoochee-Trilby Strategic Master Plan was approved in 2009.