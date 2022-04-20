Sponsored Content: Law Talk: Who is going to get custody in a divorce?

In this episode of Law Talk, Attorney Matt Buzzetti answers a viewer’s question about Equal Parental Rights and who is going to get custody during a divorce. Matt discusses different types of custody, including Legal, Physical, and Joint custody. He also discusses some of the issues that affect the decision of the court in making the final decision on custody.

