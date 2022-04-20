Troopers identify motorcyclist who died after Limestone County crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State authorities have identified a man who died at the hospital after a motorcycle crash last week.

Alabama State troopers said Colewyn Hawkins, 22 of Athens, was critically injured on April 13, when the motorcycle he was driving crossed the center line and hit a truck.

Emergency crews took Hawkins to an area hospital where he died of his injuries on April 15.

The crash happened on Hwy 72, around three miles east of Athens.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

