ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Troopers identify motorcyclist who died after Limestone County crash

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQ6J4_0fEnxMPi00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State authorities have identified a man who died at the hospital after a motorcycle crash last week.

Alabama State troopers said Colewyn Hawkins, 22 of Athens, was critically injured on April 13, when the motorcycle he was driving crossed the center line and hit a truck.

Emergency crews took Hawkins to an area hospital where he died of his injuries on April 15.

The crash happened on Hwy 72, around three miles east of Athens.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
Athens, AL
Accidents
Limestone County, AL
Accidents
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State#Traffic Accident#Whnt Com
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy