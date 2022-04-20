ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

By WJON Staff
 1 day ago
BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants...

