25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board
BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants...wjon.com
BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0