ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

What we know about the boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana

By Matt Adams
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The death of a little boy in southern Indiana garnered national attention after police revealed his body was found inside a suitcase .

The weekend discovery in Washington County, Indiana baffled local investigators, who have set up a tip line and released disturbing new details.

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

How was the boy found?

According to Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police, a mushroom hunter found the boy’s body Saturday night near a heavily wooded area in Washington County.

The location was about 80 feet from a rural road. The mushroom hunter called 911, leading to the current investigation.

Huls revealed Tuesday that the boy was found inside a suitcase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFioE_0fEnx4bt00
(FILE: Indiana State Police)

What are police saying about the suitcase?

The suitcase has prominent Las Vegas logos wrapped around it. Investigators said it appeared to be in good condition.

“The child was found inside a suitcase that was sealed. He did not put himself there and wind up approximately 80 feet off the road in a wooded area by himself,” Huls said.

Huls said police initially withheld information about the suitcase to protect the investigation.

“There’s information, obviously, that’s we’ve known from the very get-go, the beginning. You relate what can we say at this time, what we can’t—we want the validity of the investigation to stay intact and to not do anything that’s going to alter the investigation,” Huls said. “We feel comfortable at this time letting the public know [about the suitcase].”

Police released an image of the suitcase in hopes of getting more tips.

“It’s a very distinct suitcase,” Huls said. “We’re hoping that will jog somebody’s memory to say, ‘Hey, I’ve seen that suitcase before.’”

‘Somebody was taking care of him’: Hotline set up after little boy found dead in Washington County

What do we know about the boy?

Huls said the victim is approximately 5 years old. He’s described as a Black male who’s about 4 feet tall with a slim build and short hair. Police had previously said they believed the boy was between the ages of 5 and 8, but they’re now confident he is around 5 years old.

Investigators are convinced he was killed within the last week.

“We still believe the death occurred within the past week,” Huls said. “The child was in good condition, as far as the circumstances go. Based on the dental condition, the teeth were clean, in good shape. [There’s] nothing we can go off there to identify, but he appeared well cared for.”

The autopsy was completed Tuesday. Huls said there was no definitive answer for the cause of death. Investigators are now waiting for toxicology results, which can take up to six weeks.

Does the boy’s description fit an established case involving a missing child?

So far, police said the boy doesn’t appear to be a match for any known case involving a missing child. They believe they’re trying to identify a child who hasn’t yet been reported missing.

“All those documented missing children cases you see on websites, we’re aware of them,” Huls said. “We tie into those databases, too. We’re talking with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. All those types of things—we have that information in front of us. It’s the information of that child who’s not on that list that we’re looking for.”

Huls said if there is a case involving a missing child that has even a remotely close match, they’re confident they already have that information and don’t need additional tips in those cases.

What’s the tip line?

Indiana State Police set up a dedicated national tip line at 1-888-437-6432 in hopes of generating leads about the case.

Huls said police had received about 200 calls as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IN
City
Sellersburg, IN
City
Washington, IN
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Missing Person#Suitcase#Sgt#Indiana State Police
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy