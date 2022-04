A New Orleans man who worked as a bail bondsman has been arrested on misdemeanor charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents show. Matthew LeBrun, 33, appears to be the first person arrested around New Orleans — and just the third in Louisiana — in connection with a crime stemming from the insurrection that sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.

