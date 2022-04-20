ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Docs Who Rock fundraiser planned for Saturday at JPAC

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

JANESVILLE

The annual Docs Who Rock show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.

This annual fundraiser features local medical professionals who also perform live music to benefit HealthNet of Rock County.

Performing this year will be the Mercynaries, comprised of Mercyhealth physicians and partners Dr. Gene Gulliver, Don Janczak, Dr. Mark Kellen, Ladd Udy and Ken Wagman.

Something for the kids: Boys & Girls Club of Janesville to launch fundraising campaign for new, larger youth center

JANESVILLE The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville hasn’t launched a full-scale campaign to publicize its plan to build a new, larger youth clubhouse facility, but a recent grant award to the club of $750,000 from the city of Janesville’s “Pay it Forward” effort—by far one of the biggest allocations in the city’s $2 million program—has thrust the nonprofit youth services agency’s plans into the spotlight. Rebecca Veium, CEO of...
Janesville, WI
The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

