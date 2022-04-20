State officials talk passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Related
WDSU
Louisiana reports lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has reported record-low COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are only 51 people in hospitals statewide with COVID-19. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement saying this is the lowest number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Don’t touch it, eat it or chop it: Hammerhead worms can hurt you and your pets
Where did hammerhead worms come from, and how did they end up in the U.S.?
Smoking marijuana in a car isn’t illegal in Louisiana, but that’s likely to change
You’re not allowed to be under the influence of marijuana while driving in Louisiana, but there’s no law that expressly prohibits drivers or passengers from smoking weed. That could change soon. House Bill 234, which would outlaw marijuana smoking in a moving car, advanced from a legislative committee in an 11-3 vote last week and now heads to the full House.
Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations
Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died
LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
The female billionaire who lives in New Orleans
This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there were 2,668 billionaires in the world. Sadly, of these, only 327 are women. I like to review the list looking for interesting stories to showcase to readers. So I thought today we could take a quick look at the female billionaire who lives in New Orleans. Her rise to billionaire and the history she made along the way.
Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
NOLA.com
First New Orleans man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
A New Orleans man who worked as a bail bondsman has been arrested on misdemeanor charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents show. Matthew LeBrun, 33, appears to be the first person arrested around New Orleans — and just the third in Louisiana — in connection with a crime stemming from the insurrection that sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelousas duo leads law enforcement on multi-parish chase at speeds of up to 130 mph
Two teens from Opelousas led a high-speed chase on I-10 West in South Louisiana across multiple parishes.
Vehicle pulled from River after Louisiana woman accidentally forgets to put it in park
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
Amtrak Seeks To Claim Washington D.C.’s Union Station Through Eminent Domain
Amtrak wants to take over D.C.’s Union Station in its entirety. The train agency says it can’t otherwise complete the necessary infrastructure improvements needed to bring the facility back to “its full potential as a premier rail passenger station and transportation hub.”. Amtrak says it needs the...
Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll
Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look Inside New Orleans Prison Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina [Video]
YouTubers The Proper People recently visited New Orleans and explored Community Correctional Center which has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina. Abandonded Community Correctional Center In New Orleans. In 2005 as Hurricane Katrina ripped through southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, guards at the Community Correctional Center in New Orleans allegedly fled for...
Shooter fires several rounds into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find the shooter who fired several rounds into a Baton Rouge home on Monday, April 18. It happened in the area of Cannon Street and Dutton Avenue. So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries as...
Eerie doll found on Louisiana spillway reveals piece of New Orleans history
A stroll along the Bonnet Carre Spillway revealed an eerie piece of New Orleans history for WGNO News Director Rich Erbach.
NOLA.com
4 crawfish cookoffs for all-you-can-eat mudbugs this weekend around New Orleans
With crawfish season at its height, a host of cook-offs and festivals this weekend offer ample opportunities to enjoy the local delicacy. Here's a quick roundup:. The OLD METAIRIE CRAWFISH FESTIVAL AND COOK-OFF features all-you-can-eat crawfish and jambalaya, plus music and a competition with more than 40 teams ranked by celebrity judges, plus a people's choice award. The fun kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday (rain or shine) and runs to 8 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 400 Codifer Blvd., in Metairie. Tickets are $30. scsbluegold.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Transgender ban in girls sports passes in La. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana is one step closer to banning trans female athletes from participating in high school and collegiate sports after a majority of the Senate voted Tuesday in favor of the proposed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. SB44 was introduced during the regular...
Can I really ditch my mask while traveling?
Five questions about what happens now that a Florida judge has invalidated the administration's mask mandate for planes, trains and other kinds of travel.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column:BR bridge money is gone!
The House Appropriations Committee, as expected, has removed the $500 million that Gov. John Bel Edwards had set aside in his proposed budget for a new Interstate 10 bridge over the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge. It has other plans for that money that sound like a grab-bag for legislators with favorite road and bridge projects.
KTBS
Louisiana House passes bill to prohibit state, local government from setting vaccine mandates
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana House Wednesday night approved legislation to prohibit governmental discrimination based on vaccination status – taking aim at efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic. House Bill 990, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Pressly, a Shreveport Republican, would prohibit...
KATC News
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.https://katc.com/
Comments / 0