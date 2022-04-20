Nets @ Celtics Game 2 Tonight // Football Player Sacked for Choosing Pizza Over Chicken Salad // ESPN’s “exclusive” Brady Interview – 4/20 (Hour 2)

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO