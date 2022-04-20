ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nets @ Celtics Game 2 Tonight // Football Player Sacked for Choosing Pizza Over Chicken Salad // ESPN’s “exclusive” Brady Interview – 4/20 (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Tonight’s the night: Game 2 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Rich has a lot of unread...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Chicken Salad#The Pittsburgh Maulers#Usfl#Toucher Rich#Fredtoucher
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NESN

Charles Barkley Has Stern Reaction To Kyrie Irving’s Postgame Tirade

Charles Barkley had no time for Kyrie Irving’s diatribe Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Irving personally shined on the court in the Celtics-Nets playoff series opener, but it was an otherwise rough day at the office for the star point guard. Boston fans booed and heckled Irving from wire to wire and Brooklyn suffered a heartbreaking Game 1 loss right as the final buzzer sounded.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts excitedly to Coach K's appearance at TD Garden

Not since Jayson Tatum left Duke University has Mike Krzyzewski been able to see him play in an NBA game. That finally changed Wednesday night, when the recently retired Blue Devils coach attended Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. "I was thrilled when he...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Concedes That Boston Celtics Are In Championship Window After Nets Lose Game 2

Kyrie Irving had a stinker against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 after starting the series with an incredible 39-point performance. Both performances led to the same result, a Boston Celtics win. Irving is extremely familiar with the Celtics team, as there are still many players from his time on the team still on the roster in Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford. His coach Brad Stevens is now the team's GM.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Malcolm Butler Reveals New Detail About Patriots Super Bowl Benching

Malcolm Butler on Monday spoke with New England reporters for the first time since reuniting with the Patriots, and, nearly eight minutes into the virtual conference, he finally was asked the question. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal asked the veteran cornerback whether he had anything to say and/or reveal...
NFL
NESN

Check Out What Marcus Smart Wore To Game 2 Of Celtics-Nets

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is a lover of robes as he has been known to sport one at practice every so often. To commemorate winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Smart added a new robe to his collection. He showed it off Wednesday night as he made his way through TD Garden prior to Game 2 of the Celtics first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy