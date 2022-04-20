ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bill blocking trans girls from girls' sports gets Senate OK

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - Legislation to keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams has been approved by the state Senate with little debate.

The Advocate reports that the bill by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell of Franklinton passed on a 29-6 vote Tuesday evening. It goes next to the state House.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year.

He has not said what he would do were the bill to pass this year.

