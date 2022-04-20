Castin’ N Catchin’ hooks donations for Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The annual Castin’ N Catchin’ fishing tournament is being held April 23 at Lake Guntersville at the Goose Pond Bait, Tackle, and Grill in Scottsboro.

The annual event benefits the Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama .

Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the United States, affecting one percent of babies. It is a problem present at birth that involves the structure of the heart, its valves, or blood vessels.

The fundraiser was started by four families who were personally affected by congenital heart disease.

“They saw, and had an impact in their own families, and realized there was an opportunity for them to make improvements for other kids like their own who are going to deal with these problems down the road,” said Dr. Robert Dabal, Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, Children’s of Alabama.

To date, Castin’ N Catchin’ has generated almost $800,000 to benefit the heart center, according to Dr. Dabal.

According to the tournament’s website, the money raised from the annual event has funded full-time research assistance, research on renal care for cardiac patients and a camp to teach patients with cardiac issues about caring for their condition.

People can register for the fishing tournament online on the Castin’ N Catchin’ website. The deadline to register online is Thursday, April 21.

The fishing tournament features prizes including a $15,000 payout for the angler who gets first place. This amount is based on a 250 maximum entry and will be adjusted based on the actual number of entries.

