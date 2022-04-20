ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Castin’ N Catchin’ hooks donations for Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama

By Kelley Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43f2J1_0fEnwTsq00

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – The annual Castin’ N Catchin’ fishing tournament is being held April 23 at Lake Guntersville at the Goose Pond Bait, Tackle, and Grill in Scottsboro.

The annual event benefits the Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama .

Vintage Pickin’ Spring Market returns to Fort Payne

Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the United States, affecting one percent of babies. It is a problem present at birth that involves the structure of the heart, its valves, or blood vessels.

The fundraiser was started by four families who were personally affected by congenital heart disease.

“They saw, and had an impact in their own families, and realized there was an opportunity for them to make improvements for other kids like their own who are going to deal with these problems down the road,” said Dr. Robert Dabal, Chief of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, Children’s of Alabama.

To date, Castin’ N Catchin’ has generated almost $800,000 to benefit the heart center, according to Dr. Dabal.

Lake Guntersville Park gets special new pavement

According to the tournament’s website, the money raised from the annual event has funded full-time research assistance, research on renal care for cardiac patients and a camp to teach patients with cardiac issues about caring for their condition.

People can register for the fishing tournament online on the Castin’ N Catchin’ website. The deadline to register online is Thursday, April 21.

The fishing tournament features prizes including a $15,000 payout for the angler who gets first place. This amount is based on a 250 maximum entry and will be adjusted based on the actual number of entries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Bizarre liver illness found in children in Alabama

Ala. (WKRG) — A new Mysterious liver illness seen in kids. Health officials in several countries are investigating cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds. A bizarre occurrence, specifically here in Alabama. None of our local hospitals or the […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Scottsboro, AL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hooks#Goose#Fishing Tackle#Congenital Heart Disease#Charity#Castin N Catchin#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Charities
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Clinton Pettaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Clinton Lemont Pettaway Clinton Lemont Pettaway was sentenced to 12 months  to serve with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons after being […]
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy