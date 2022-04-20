ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Oliver Skipp: Tottenham confirm new 5-year contract

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oliver Skipp has signed a new five-year contract with...

www.90min.com

