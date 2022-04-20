Manchin attends ribbon cutting ceremony for new U.S. customs facility at West Virginia International Yeagar Airport

Washington, (DC) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new U.S. Customs facility at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

“Today’s ribbon cutting for the U.S. Customs facility at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport marks a major milestone to further opening our state to international trade and connecting us with new business opportunities in the global marketplace,” said Senator Manchin. “I have worked with the airport for years to expand CBP operations after securing a new Customs officer for Yeager Airport in 2016. This is an unbelievable opportunity for the state of West Virginia, and for this state-of-the-art facility to be right here in Charleston, in the capital city, is really, really special.”

In 2015, Manchin sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson urging him to immediately fill the vacant CBP officer position at Yeager Airport.

