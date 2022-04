Yancy Medeiros got his wish of fighting back home in Hawaii. After Medeiros was released from the UFC following his fourth straight loss, he made it known he wanted to fight for Bellator on one of the two Hawaii cards. After making it public, Scott Coker and Bellator gave him the opportunity to fight on Bellator 279 on Saturday in Hawaii which Medeiros is ecstatic about.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO