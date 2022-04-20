"Magnum, P.I." and "A Million Little Things" are the early frontrunners in USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll , but there's still time to vote for 24 of your endangered network-TV favorites.

With roughly 30,000 votes already counted, "Magnum," CBS' remake of the 1980s Tom Selleck detective series starring Jay Hernandez, and "Million," ABC's primetime soap centered on a trio of male friends and their families, were fans' top picks.

Both shows are finishing their fourth (and possibly final) seasons next month, and lead in early voting among two dozen series hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. Other fan favorites include ABC's "Big Sky" and "The Conners," CBS' "United States of Al" and Fox's Mayim Bialik sitcom "Call Me Kat."

The poll closes soon, so make your voice heard on which of these shows should stay and which should go. (Scroll down to vote – or find the poll here -- and don't forget to click "count my ballot" when you're finished!) You can see which sitcoms and dramas on the major broadcast networks are safe bets to return, likely casualties or "on the bubble" here .

Dwayne Johnson, Mayim Bialik need help: Vote for your TV favorites in USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll

The list includes nine more comedies – including NBC shows starring Dwayne Johnson, Kenan Thompson and Ted Danson – and four of CW's superhero series, including "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman."

The networks will decide which shows are keepers and which are goners by mid-May, when they announce new schedules ahead of their annual ad-sales market. But if your fave is canceled, don't give up hope: Among last year's crop, NBC's "Manifest" was later rescued by Netflix and CBS' courtroom drama "All Rise" was saved by OWN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Magnum, P.I.' tops early favorites in Save Our Shows poll, but there's still time to vote