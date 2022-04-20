ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Magnum, P.I.' tops early favorites in Save Our Shows poll, but there's still time to vote

By Gary Levin, USA TODAY
"Magnum, P.I." and "A Million Little Things" are the early frontrunners in USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll , but there's still time to vote for 24 of your endangered network-TV favorites.

With roughly 30,000 votes already counted, "Magnum," CBS' remake of the 1980s Tom Selleck detective series starring Jay Hernandez, and "Million," ABC's primetime soap centered on a trio of male friends and their families, were fans' top picks.

Both shows are finishing their fourth (and possibly final) seasons next month, and lead in early voting among two dozen series hovering "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. Other fan favorites include ABC's "Big Sky" and "The Conners," CBS' "United States of Al" and Fox's Mayim Bialik sitcom "Call Me Kat."

The poll closes soon, so make your voice heard on which of these shows should stay and which should go. (Scroll down to vote – or find the poll here -- and don't forget to click "count my ballot" when you're finished!) You can see which sitcoms and dramas on the major broadcast networks are safe bets to return, likely casualties or "on the bubble" here .

Dwayne Johnson, Mayim Bialik need help: Vote for your TV favorites in USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll

The list includes nine more comedies – including NBC shows starring Dwayne Johnson, Kenan Thompson and Ted Danson – and four of CW's superhero series, including "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman."

The networks will decide which shows are keepers and which are goners by mid-May, when they announce new schedules ahead of their annual ad-sales market. But if your fave is canceled, don't give up hope: Among last year's crop, NBC's "Manifest" was later rescued by Netflix and CBS' courtroom drama "All Rise" was saved by OWN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Magnum, P.I.' tops early favorites in Save Our Shows poll, but there's still time to vote

#Early Voting#Magnum#Cbs#A Million Little Things#Nbc#P I#Abc#Big Sky#Cw
Deadline

‘grown-ish’ Sees Six Original Cast Members Exit In Season 4 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Graduation means it’s time to move on. For six members of the cast at grown-ish, the season finale means just that. The Freeform series.Season 4 finale marked the departures of Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek). Fortunately, the ensemble will have a few returnees. Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), and Diggy Simmons (Doug) will be on hand to greet a new collection of students, including black-ish’s Marcus Scribner. Additional casting news is expected soon. “Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
