Prescott, AZ

NEW UPDATE CROOKS FIRE 4/20/2022

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSON LAKE IS CLOSED to assist in fire suppression efforts. This includes the trails within the Watson Lake recreation area. GOLDWATER LAKE IS ALSO CLOSED and in the restricted closure area set by the Prescott National Forest. The closure...

theprescotttimes.com

City
Prescott, AZ
City
Groom Creek, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
#Crooks#Fire Suppression#Yavapai College#Yavapai County Sheriff
