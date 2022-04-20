ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madeira Beach, FL

Beach mayors cite threat of home rule erosion

By MARK SCHANTZ, TBN Correspondent
Beach Beacon
 2 days ago

MADEIRA BEACH — The state legislature is eroding the home rule powers of Pinellas County beach communities as they deal with effects of short-term rentals in their neighborhoods. That was the consensus of six beach mayors as they gathered April 14 for a “State of the Beaches” town...

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg to make ‘bold’ zoning changes

In an emphatic show of solidarity, the St. Petersburg City Council, business leaders and residents all unanimously expressed their support for changing zoning laws and land development regulations along the city’s SunRunner route. During Thursday’s meeting, members of the city council heard a resolution to accept the results of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When I need a good laugh, I check the latest news about Ron DeSantis. Our governor is a comic genius! Just look at his record and you’ll see what I mean. Early in the pandemic, when he was naming “essential businesses” that could remain open, he included professional wrestling. How I laughed about that, and […] The post Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco commissioners approves massive New Port Corners development

NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Salon

"Black votes are under attack": Experts say Ron DeSantis' new congressional map is "deeply racist"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to approve a congressional map drawn by the office of right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a move that came after state Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber's floor to condemn the redistricting plan as unconstitutional and racist.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Legislature approves redistricting map splitting St. Pete

April 22, 2022 - Florida’s House passed a controversial congressional redistricting map along party lines Thursday, paving the way for it to take effect ahead of the 2022 midterms, although court challenges are likely. The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, and it now awaits the governor’s signature. Thursday’s vote was filled with drama, as democratic lawmakers staged a protest on the House floor following over an hour of debate. The new map, put forward by the governor in a special session after he vetoed a version approved by legislators in March, divides St. Petersburg in half. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor’s district, which includes South Tampa and other parts of Hillsborough County, adds downtown and eastern portions of St. Pete. While that likely ensures the Democrat’s victory in that district, the new map packs more Republican-leaning neighborhoods into Sen. Charlie Crist’s District 13. Rep. Ben Diamond, running to replace Crist, now faces a steep challenge to win the once evenly split district.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays discussion ‘going really well,’ Welch says

Since inviting the Tampa Bay Rays to sit at the table and talk about their future in the city, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said the conversations have progressed. “The discussion with the Rays is going really well. First, we’ve asked them to come back to the table with [putting] St. Pete, Pinellas back in the game, and they’ve done that,” Welch said during the Wednesday meeting of the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough sales tax referendum headed to voters

TAMPA — Forty-four people addressed Hillsborough County commissioners Wednesday night to voice their opinions on a proposed referendum for a 1 percent sales tax for transportation. By the end of the more than two-hour public hearing, 24 people said they supported the referendum and 20 objected. When it came...
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Split Oak toll road gets unanimous approval from Florida agency

A state agency voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of allowing a toll road to be built in Split Oak Forest, reasoning that the project met requirements and that controversy over potential impacts to the forest and region are for Orange and Osceola counties to resolve. The Florida Communities Trust, a branch of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, rejected arguments that Florida’s ...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Newly updated travel books offer Florida staycation and day trip ideas

If you still are uneasy about getting on an airplane or a cruise ship (or paying the high prices), it may be time for a Florida staycation. Two recently updated travel books — Visiting Small-Town Florida and 100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before You Die — offer good ideas for staycations and day trips, so you can take advantage of living in a place that tourists flock to. Most of their suggestions avoid the big, well-known attractions, offering local gems that are off the beaten path.
TAMPA, FL

