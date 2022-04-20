Beach mayors cite threat of home rule erosion

MADEIRA BEACH — The state legislature is eroding the home rule powers of Pinellas County beach communities as they deal with effects of short-term rentals in their neighborhoods. That was the consensus of six beach mayors as they gathered April 14 for a “State of the Beaches” town...
In an emphatic show of solidarity, the St. Petersburg City Council, business leaders and residents all unanimously expressed their support for changing zoning laws and land development regulations along the city’s SunRunner route. During Thursday’s meeting, members of the city council heard a resolution to accept the results of...
Mayors across our state are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to squash a bill that they say is bad for taxpayers. Senate Bill 620 allows certain local businesses to sue local governments if they create a local ordinance that causes them to lose money.
The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
When Ian Atherton traveled across the pond from his home in Fleetwood, England, to Florida's Space Coast for an vacation in April, one of the things that he had on his bucket list was to catch a shark. He had always envisioned what it would be like to tangle man-to-fish...
Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
When I need a good laugh, I check the latest news about Ron DeSantis. Our governor is a comic genius! Just look at his record and you’ll see what I mean. Early in the pandemic, when he was naming “essential businesses” that could remain open, he included professional wrestling. How I laughed about that, and […]
NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're moving to Florida with your pets, you'll want to know the details on keeping a pet legally, as well as the health standards required by the state. Luckily, Florida does have some protections for certain animal owners so you don't risk losing your animal after moving.
LARGO — Students at a dozen Pinellas County schools will have to reset their alarm clocks in the fall, if the School Board approves a proposal shifting start and end times for the coming year. Five of the schools will see their schedules change by a half hour or...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Florida Senate voted 23 to 16 to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, dealing a major blow to Disney and by extension, taxpayers in Central Florida. The district has about a billion dollars in outstanding bonds that need to be dealt with....
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to approve a congressional map drawn by the office of right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a move that came after state Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber's floor to condemn the redistricting plan as unconstitutional and racist.
April 22, 2022 - Florida’s House passed a controversial congressional redistricting map along party lines Thursday, paving the way for it to take effect ahead of the 2022 midterms, although court challenges are likely. The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, and it now awaits the governor’s signature. Thursday’s vote was filled with drama, as democratic lawmakers staged a protest on the House floor following over an hour of debate. The new map, put forward by the governor in a special session after he vetoed a version approved by legislators in March, divides St. Petersburg in half. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor’s district, which includes South Tampa and other parts of Hillsborough County, adds downtown and eastern portions of St. Pete. While that likely ensures the Democrat’s victory in that district, the new map packs more Republican-leaning neighborhoods into Sen. Charlie Crist’s District 13. Rep. Ben Diamond, running to replace Crist, now faces a steep challenge to win the once evenly split district.
The plaintiff in the foreclosure complaint filed against Mckenzie is an entity named Secretary of Veterans Affairs, of Washington, D.C., but it has no affiliation with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Since inviting the Tampa Bay Rays to sit at the table and talk about their future in the city, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said the conversations have progressed. “The discussion with the Rays is going really well. First, we’ve asked them to come back to the table with [putting] St. Pete, Pinellas back in the game, and they’ve done that,” Welch said during the Wednesday meeting of the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council.
TAMPA — Forty-four people addressed Hillsborough County commissioners Wednesday night to voice their opinions on a proposed referendum for a 1 percent sales tax for transportation. By the end of the more than two-hour public hearing, 24 people said they supported the referendum and 20 objected. When it came...
A state agency voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of allowing a toll road to be built in Split Oak Forest, reasoning that the project met requirements and that controversy over potential impacts to the forest and region are for Orange and Osceola counties to resolve. The Florida Communities Trust, a branch of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, rejected arguments that Florida’s ...
If you still are uneasy about getting on an airplane or a cruise ship (or paying the high prices), it may be time for a Florida staycation. Two recently updated travel books — Visiting Small-Town Florida and 100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before You Die — offer good ideas for staycations and day trips, so you can take advantage of living in a place that tourists flock to. Most of their suggestions avoid the big, well-known attractions, offering local gems that are off the beaten path.
