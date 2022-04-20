ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside Research Wins Over $53.9M in Q1 Contracts

By Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside Research has announced over $53.9 million in total value contract wins in the first quarter of 2022, making up new and follow-on work with Defense Department and intelligence community customers. These...

The Independent

Queen’s Awards for Enterprise announced

Prestigious business awards have been announced for 232 organisations ranging from an online book retailer to a company offering mental health training courses.This year’s Queen’s Awards for Enterprise cover sectors including international trade, innovation and sustainable development.Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than the Queen’s Awards.“It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.”This year’s winners include:What were you reading at the weekend?#book #BookTwitter #booklovers pic.twitter.com/PfC1YALoDk— Wob (World of Books) (@Wob_group) April 11, 2022–...
TechCrunch

Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
TechCrunch

Tresorit bolts on E2EE email via a plug-in for enterprise software

Tresorit’s E2EE module enables subscribers to send and receive strongly encrypted email messages via their usual email provider — with the level of security enhanced as the plug-in is wrapped in the same zero-knowledge promise Tresorit claims for its file storage and sharing products. How does the tool...
freightwaves.com

Red-hot 3PL: AOI Capital acquires RK Logistics

With e-commerce booming and warehouse space shrinking, 3PLs have become hot commodities. The latest is RK Logistics Group, which manages about 1 million square feet of warehousing and distribution capacity in the competitive California market. On Friday, a group of investors led by Miami-based investment firm AOI Capital announced they...
pymnts

Money Automation Startup Flow Your Money Picks Up €3.5M

Money automation solutions startup Flow Your Money notched €3.5 million ($3.8 million) in seed funding led by Eleven Ventures, Silicon Canals reported Thursday (April 21). The round also saw participation from RockSalt, Payhawk founder and CEO Hristo Borisov, Booking.com’s Marnix van der Ploeg, Silverflow co-founder Robert Kraal and Travel Health Group’s owner Arnoud Aalbersberg.
TechRadar

a16z is moving into early stage startup accelerators

Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is one of the most well-known venture capital firms operating in Silicon Valley, and is now expanding into even more new territory. a16z is launching START, a startup accelerator program for early-stage founders wanting to get their idea off the ground and into reality.
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
Cheddar News

Fathom CEO on How Digital Manufacturing Can Mitigate Supply Chain Disruptions

Fathom Digital Manufacturing, one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, went public late last year and serves the product development and manufacturing needs of companies such as Google, Amazon, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, and more. CEO Ryan Martin joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss what the IPO means to the company and how he thinks digital manufacturing can help mitigate supply chain issues seen throughout the pandemic. "We can take parts that would take 4-6 weeks condense that down into just days using additive manufacturing in many cases. And so it's all about speed," he said.
Cheddar News

Chipotle Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Tech Startups

Chipotle is investing $50 million into a venture capital fund to aid tech startups that focus on operations. Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner joined Cheddar News to talk about how the fast-casual chain is innovating its brand strategy with the fund. "We look for technologies that elevate the human experience, and that human experience can occur with our customers as they come into our restaurants and very importantly our employees as well," he said.
TechCrunch

Nue Life Health raises $23M Series A Led by Obvious Ventures for psychedelics platform

It’s now raised a $23 million Series A equity financing led by Obvious Ventures (co-founded by Ev Williams, Co-founder of Twitter), which also includes additional venture debt financing from Western Technology Investment. TechCrunch understands the lion share for the round was in equity. The financing follows Nue Life’s November...
TechCrunch

AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.
pymnts.com

Laiye Rakes in $160M for Global Intelligent Automation Rollout

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm Laiye on Monday (April 18) wrapped up a $160 million Series C fundraising round that it plans to use to accelerate the worldwide rollout of its intelligent automation platform, according to a company press release. HOPU Magnolia led the latest funding effort, which included a...
TechCrunch

Vaayu, a carbon tracking platform for retailers, pulls in $11.5M seed round led by Atomico

Signs of that are appearing with the emergence of startups like Vaayu, offering — what it claims — real-time monitoring of retail sales at a granular, transaction-specific level, designed to help retailers reduce their carbon footprint. The retail sector’s carbon footprint is reportedly responsible for 20% of all global emissions — more than international flights and the maritime industry combined. So reducing it is crucial. We covered its first funding round last year.
freightwaves.com

TriumphPay’s new leaders ready to ‘break the archaic 30-day payment cycle’

Carrier payments platform TriumphPay, a division of TBK Bank SSB, announced Tuesday it had promoted Melissa Forman to president and Tim Valdez to chief operating officer. Forman had served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. Prior to joining TriumphPay as senior vice president and chief operations officer in 2019, she spent decades in logistics services and over seven years in developing fintech services for transportation providers.
