The residents of this house on North Hohokam Road were able to evacuate safely, but they lost everything they owned.Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. The president and chief of the South Florence Volunteer Fire Department is frustrated and fuming that he did not find out about an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed a house just three miles away from him until hours after the fire broke out.

FLORENCE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO