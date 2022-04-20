Oklahoma man killed, children injured in Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 42-year-old Oklahoma man has died after another driver ran a stop sign.

Around 7 p.m. on April 19, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 7, two miles west of Marlow in Stephens County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was heading southbound on 3 Mile Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

As a result, the Jeep drove into the path of a 1999 Chevy Suburban.

The Suburban hit the Jeep on the passenger side, causing the Jeep to roll.

The driver of the Suburban, identified as 42-year-old Matthew S. Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the Suburban, including another adult, a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old boy were all rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Troopers say no one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

