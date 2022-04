Friday morning, we have some showers and storms that are expected to move through our area. These will not be severe. We could even see a few, isolated showers stick around into the later afternoon (2-4 PM), but the majority of the activity will be gone by this time. Rainfall totals could potentially get up around half an inch, but not everyone will achieve the half an inch mark. It will depend on where the heaviest downpours end up tracking. Clouds do continue to stick around after showers leave.

