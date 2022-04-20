Texarkana man paralyzed by stray bullet from gunfight
By Donald Britton
cenlanow.com
2 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at a local shopping center last month is recovering, but his life will never be the same. “He’s paralyzed from the chest...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25. The incident occurred at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center. Officials say a 33-year-old man and his wife were getting ice at a self-serve machine, when the man was struck once in the chest by a bullet. The bullet is believed to have come from an apparent gun fight between two individuals about 50 yards away in the same parking lot.
