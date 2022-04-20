ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana man paralyzed by stray bullet from gunfight

By Donald Britton
cenlanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at a local shopping center last month is recovering, but his life will never be the same. “He’s paralyzed from the chest...

